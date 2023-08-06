Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps





KISHOREGANJ: A man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The incident took place in front of Sayed Habibul Haque High School of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 64, a resident of South Rajkhunti Village under Boulai Union in the upazila. He was running a rice mill in the area.

According to police and local sources, a speedy motorcycle ran over the man in front of Sayed Habibul Haque High School of the upazila at around 2 pm when he was crossing a road after performing Jumma prayera, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Dawood confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was killed and at least 23 others were injured in separate road accidents in Mirsharai and Patiya upazilas of the district in four days.

A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hossain Shaon, 24, son of late Ayub Ali, a resident of Domkhali area under Ward No. 8 of Saherkhali Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Iqbal, a friend of the deceased.

According to police and local sources, Nahid along with his friend Iqbal was returning the house from Dhaka riding on his friend's motorbike in the morning. When they reached Badamtali area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but Nahid succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police have recovered the body.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Kamrul Haider confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, at least 22 people were injured in a road accident in Patiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Shahgadi Market area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Arakan highway under Jangalkhain Union of the upazila at around 10 am.

The injured are: Lokman Hakim, 40, Md Arafat, 27, Ismat Ara, 32, Mizan, 18, Abul Bashar, 66, Mitan Das, 35, Anil Nath, 52, Nazrul Islam, 32, Tapan Biswas, 50, Jobayer, 32, Prince, 27, Puspen Kumar, 47, Shahadab Hossain, 55, Abdur Rahman, 58, Belayet Hossain, 34, Jahanara Begum, 70, Sarwar, 61, Jannatul Mawa, 60, Md Rafiq, 54, Chandan, 50, Saiful Islam, 38, and Yasin, 10.

It was known that a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Unique Paribahan' collided head-on with a Chattogram-bound minibus in Shahgadi Market area in the morning, which left at least 22 passengers of both buses injured.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured with the help of locals.

Of the injured, three were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Patiya Crossing Highway Police OC Snehangshu Bikash Sarker confirmed the incident.

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A passenger was killed and four others were injured as an ambulance collided head-on with a truck in Chhatak Upazila of the district ealy Friday.

The accident took place in Chechan area on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway under the upazila at around 3 am.

The deceased was identified as Shamsur Rahman, 70, son of late Juad Ali, a resident of Behli Alipur Village under Jamalganj Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound ambulance and a Sunamganj-bound truck were collided head-on in Chechan area on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway under the upazila at around 3 am, which left the ambulance passenger Shamsur Rahman dead on the spot and four others seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Highway police, fire service personnel and locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. They are now undergoing treatment there.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and the ambulance, and brought those vehicles to the PS concerned.

Joykalas Highway PS OC Abdul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken and filing of a case is underway in this regard.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A doctor was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Baklaiyer Dokan area on the Bhola-Char Fasson road under Kalma Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Hillal De, 30, son of Kajal Chandra de, a resident of Ward No. 8 Mulaipattan area under Tabgi Union in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district. He was posted at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex as assistant surgeon.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hillal De was returning the hospital in the morning after giving a lift to his wife on a Dhaka-bound launch. On the way, a speedy microbus hit him in Baklaiyer Dokan area at around 11:30 am. The physician was critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hillal De dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NARSINGDI: Three persons were killed as a vehicle ran over a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Shibpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The accident took place in Syednagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at around 12:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Judge Mia, 23, a resident Palpara area, and auto-rickshaw driver Nasir Uddin, 25, of Kamargaon under Shibpur Upazila; and Shahin Hossain, 28, hailed from Faridpur District.

Police and local sources said Nasir Uddin was heading towards Itakhola area with two passengers on his auto-rickshaw at night. On the way, an unknown vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw and ran away from area, leaving the trio seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the three dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Itakhola Highway Outpost SI Abul Khair confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: At least 12 people were injured in a road accident in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Bhikni area on the Akkelpur-Bogura road under the upazila at around 9:30 am.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique said a passenger-laden bus of 'Dada Nati Paribahan' was heading towards Bogura from Akkelpur in the morning. On the way, the bus fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a cement-laden truck in Bhikni area, which left at least 12 passengers of the bus injured.

Locals and the fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex. Of the injured, one person was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition and the situations of five were stated to be critical, the OC added.

DHANBARIA, TANGAIL: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place in Baghil Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Tangail-Joydevpur-Jamalpur highway at around 10 pm.

The deceased was identified as Joad Ali, 36, hailed from Maijbari area under Madhupur Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Sohag, 25, son of Joynal, a resident of Hadira Ajgara area in Gopalpur Upazila.

Dhanbari PS OC (Investigation) Idris Ali said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Baghil Bus Stand at around 10 pm, which left both the motorcyclists seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the duo to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The family members of Joad Ali decided to take him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

