Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon

JOYPURHAT, Aug 5: By commercial farming of watermelon in the district, local farmers are seeing a ray of hope.The yearly sale of watermelon stands at about Tk 13 crore in the district.A grower of Damodorpur Village in Panchbibi Upazila Uttam Kumar said, he has sold watermelon of Tk 3.57 lakh from his three bighas of land. Another Goutam Kumar beside his farm has sold watermelon of Tk 1.97 lakh from his two bighas of land.Grower Helal Uddin of Joydevour Village said, he has sold watermelon of Tk 61 thousand from his 16 decimal land.Watermelon is being cultivated on about 750 bighas in 26 villages in the district, with a production of about 5,000-6,000 tonnes.At present, about 870 farmers are engaged in watermelon cultivation in the district, mostly in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas.Several species including Yellow Bird and Madhumala have been cultivated.A Dhalahar Village grower Afjal Hossain said, seeing watermelon hanging from trellis in different areas of the district, he got inspired and farmed the summer fruit on 50 decimal land. Another Abdur Rahman has also farmed watermelon on 33 decimal area.Watermelon yields in three months. After excluding all costs, per bigha profit stands at about Tk 50,000.Per kg watermelon (black) is selling at Tk 100 and yellow at Tk 80.Growers said, they are getting good prices of the off-season fruit.They are assisted by Jacks Foundation, a local NGO, with technical assistance.A field level agriculture officer of the NGO Shahdat Hossain Shahin said, locally produced watermelons, such as Yellow Bird and Madhumala, are tasty and demanding. So prices are higher, he added.Seasonal watermelons usually come from southern region of the country; after that local watermelons start to arrive in markets, he added.Its Executive Director Md Ruhul Amin said, off-season watermelons are being cultivated in poison-free system. Growers are benefitting for higher demand, he added.Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Joypurhat Rahela Parvin said, local growers are getting benefits.