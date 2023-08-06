Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kitchen markets at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 5: Prices of hen, green chilli, beef and mutton have shot up in markets of Dumuria Upazila in the district. Other essentials' prices remain unchanged.

On size basis, per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 40-45. Per kilogram (kg) cucumber is selling at Tk 40-50, both round and long brinjal selling at Tk 50-70, tomato at Tk 70-80 and bitter gourd is selling at Tk 60-70.  

Per piece ash gourd is selling at Tk 50-60 and bottle gourd at Tk 70-80. Per kg sweet pumpkin is selling at 40-50. Per kg bean is selling at Tk 200, taro at Tk 70 and pointed gourd at Tk 40. Green banana is selling at Tk 30 per haali (four pieces). Red spinach is selling at Tk 50 per kg, malabar spinach  at Tk 30, snake gourd and okra each at Tk 60, arum lube at Tk 60-70, payapa at Tk 30-40, long bean at Tk 100-120. Per haali-lemon is selling at Tk 20-30.

Green chilli is selling at Tk 200-220 per kg.

A green chilli trader Asgor Ali said, the chilli price is decreasing for the last one week.

Vegetable trader Milon said, vegetable prices are within the purchasing capacity of people, but prices of only two/three items have increased. In all markets, onion is selling at Tk  70-80 per kg, garlic at Tk 200. Small-sized garlic is selling at Tk 120-130.

Ginger price has come down. Per kg ginger is selling at Tk 240. Per kg potato is selling at Tk 50-60. Loose sugar is selling at Tk 15-20 per kg. Loose flour is selling at Tk 60 while packet flour at Tk 65. Per 2-kg packet flour is selling at Tk 100.

 Local red gram pulse is selling at Tk 110 per kg while Indian one at Tk 90-100.  Per litre soya bean oil is selling at Tk 187.

Farm egg price has gone up. Per dozen is selling at Tk 160 while duck egg at Tk 120 and local at Tk 190. Beef price has increased. Per kg is selling at Tk 800.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon
Kitchen markets at Dumuria
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband
Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: Energy Ministry
BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end
RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft