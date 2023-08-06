Kitchen markets at Dumuria







DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 5: Prices of hen, green chilli, beef and mutton have shot up in markets of Dumuria Upazila in the district. Other essentials' prices remain unchanged.On size basis, per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 40-45. Per kilogram (kg) cucumber is selling at Tk 40-50, both round and long brinjal selling at Tk 50-70, tomato at Tk 70-80 and bitter gourd is selling at Tk 60-70.Per piece ash gourd is selling at Tk 50-60 and bottle gourd at Tk 70-80. Per kg sweet pumpkin is selling at 40-50. Per kg bean is selling at Tk 200, taro at Tk 70 and pointed gourd at Tk 40. Green banana is selling at Tk 30 per haali (four pieces). Red spinach is selling at Tk 50 per kg, malabar spinach at Tk 30, snake gourd and okra each at Tk 60, arum lube at Tk 60-70, payapa at Tk 30-40, long bean at Tk 100-120. Per haali-lemon is selling at Tk 20-30.Green chilli is selling at Tk 200-220 per kg.A green chilli trader Asgor Ali said, the chilli price is decreasing for the last one week.Vegetable trader Milon said, vegetable prices are within the purchasing capacity of people, but prices of only two/three items have increased. In all markets, onion is selling at Tk 70-80 per kg, garlic at Tk 200. Small-sized garlic is selling at Tk 120-130.Ginger price has come down. Per kg ginger is selling at Tk 240. Per kg potato is selling at Tk 50-60. Loose sugar is selling at Tk 15-20 per kg. Loose flour is selling at Tk 60 while packet flour at Tk 65. Per 2-kg packet flour is selling at Tk 100.Local red gram pulse is selling at Tk 110 per kg while Indian one at Tk 90-100. Per litre soya bean oil is selling at Tk 187.Farm egg price has gone up. Per dozen is selling at Tk 160 while duck egg at Tk 120 and local at Tk 190. Beef price has increased. Per kg is selling at Tk 800.