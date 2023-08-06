Video
Sunday, 6 August, 2023
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


TANGAIL, Aug 5: Police arrested six people for allegedly gang-raping a woman after tying up her husband in Sakhipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrestees are: Bulbul Ahmed, 24, Labu Mia, 26, Mohammad Babul, 30, Asif Hosen, 23, Shafiq Ahmed, 25 and Mozzamel Haq, 30. All of them are residents of Dhakkhinpara area of Kachua Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the 23-year-old woman and her husband were returning home from Chander Haat, an amusement centre, in Nayakchua Village of the upazila on Thursday night.

At that time, seven people obstructed the victim's way and took them to a nearby forest. They violated the woman after tying up her husband there.

Later on, the victim's husband, as the plaintiff, filed a case against the accused persons with Sakhipur Police Station (PS) on the same night.

The woman is now undergoing treatment at the One-stop Crisis Centre of Tangail General Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sakhipur PS Rezaul Karim said the couple informed the law-enforcers about the rape incident at around 1am.

Following this police conducted a quick drive in the village and arrested the six suspects.

The law-enforcers continuing their drive to nab another accused and the arrestees were produced before the court on Friday morning, the OC added.


