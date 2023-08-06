

Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram



BARAIGRAM, Aug 5: Farmers are counting extra costs for cultivating transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in Baraigram Upazila of the district due to severe drought and lack of rain water.According to field sources, already planted T-Aman fields are parching because of water scarcity. Ploughed fields cannot be planted.The T-Aman cultivation season is almost ending. Farmers are preparing their unplanted fields and protecting planted fields through pump-based irrigation.The drought is prevailing in all areas of seven unions of the upazila. Due to load-shedding, the irrigation is also halted.Farmers said, if there is not timely rain, already planted saplings will die. Farmers have been frustrated. Most of them have stopped weeding and cleaning their planted fields at extra costs. They are not taking care of their fields.According to the agriculture department, this season the target of sowed Aman was fixed at 3,700 hectares (ha). But due to lack of rain, 3,300 ha have been sowed.T-Aman cultivation was targeted on 15,920 ha. But only 820 ha have been planted.There are 114 deep tube-wells, 5,000 shallow tube-wells, and 6 LLP (low lift pump) in the upazila. There are a total of 5,120 irrigation machines in the upazila. Of these, 317 are electricity-run. The remaining 4,807 are diesel-run. To face the drought, almost all of these machines are running.Farmers said, they are counting Tk 400-450 for irrigation of per bigha field. They have already irrigated their unplanted fields and seedbeds for two times. If the drought continues, these fields need to be irrigated for six more times.A farmer of Mamudpur Village Abu Raihan said, there has been no rain in the upazila for about last 20-21 days. "My fields are getting parched due to lack of water," he added.Farmer Hasanul Banna Ujjal of Bajitpur Village said, "My sowed Aman fields died. Later on, I sowed seeds again. But these did not sprout."Farmer Abu Bakar Mandal of Royna Village said, "Time and again irrigation is increasing my farming cost."Upazila Agriculture Officer Mist Sharmin Sultana said, this Aman season, the drought has been severe; some fields are parching; if it rains right now, there will be not so harmful to sowed Aman; and T-Aman planting will be possible.