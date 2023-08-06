Saudi dives into Ukraine peace push with Jeddah talks





RIYADH, Aug 5: Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on the Ukraine war on Saturday in the latest flexing of its diplomatic muscle, a session that Kyiv acknowledged would "not be easy" given the wide range of countries represented.



The meeting, which Ukrainian organisers had said would include representatives from nearly 40 countries but not Russia, began on Saturday afternoon in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, participants said.





"I predict that the conversation will not be easy, but the truth is on our side," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said in an interview broadcast on Friday.



"We have many disagreements and we have heard many positions, but it is important that we share our principles," added Yermak, who also heads Kyiv's delegation to Jeddah.



"Our task is to unite the whole world around Ukraine."



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, failing in its attempt to take the capital but seizing swathes of eastern territory that Western-backed Ukrainian troops are fighting to recapture.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said this week that the meeting would focus on his 10-point peace formula that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.



It also calls for the restoration of Ukraine's borders -- including the territory of Crimea, annexed by Russia since 2014.



Russia has in the past said any negotiations would need to take into account "new territorial realities".



The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement.



US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is leading Washington's delegation to the Saudi city, a senior White House official said.



While Washington does not expect a major breakthrough or joint statements to come out of Saturday's session, diplomats instead said the Ukraine-organised meetings were intended to engage a range of countries in debates about a path towards peace -- notably members of the BRICS bloc with Russia that have adopted a more neutral stance on the war in contrast to Western powers. �AFP

