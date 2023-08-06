Video
Sunday, 6 August, 2023
Foreign News

Rebels kill three Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Three soldiers were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a clash with suspected rebels as the disputed region marked the fourth anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule, police said Saturday.

An army patrol looking for armed rebels in the forests of Halan in the southern Kashmir valley clashed with the militants late Friday night, leaving the trio wounded in the exchange of fire.

"The three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed," police posted on Twitter.

A search operation was under way to track the rebels.

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ended the restive Muslim-majority region's limited autonomy.    �AFP



