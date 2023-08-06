Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Three killed, houses set ablaze in fresh Manipur violence

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Three people were killed and houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India's Manipur, police officials said late on Friday, as sporadic violence and killings continue in the remote northeastern state.

The three people killed on Thursday night belonged to the majority Metei community in the state's Bishnupur district, a police spokesperson said.

The months-long outbreak of violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that up to now have been reserved for the tribal Kuki people.

A spokesperson for a Kuki civil society group said it did not have an immediate comment on the latest killings.

Over 180 people have been killed and thousands have fled their homes, since the violence started in Manipur, a state of 3.2 million that borders Myanmar.    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi dives into Ukraine peace push with Jeddah talks
Trump, in friendly US south, calls indictment 'ridiculous'
Dozens evacuated as wildfire spreads on Spain-France border
US ‘pausing’ some assistance programmes to Niger: Blinken
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
Rebels kill three Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Three killed, houses set ablaze in fresh Manipur violence
Niger junta asks for Wagner's help as it faces intervention threat


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft