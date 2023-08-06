Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary observed







Different sports and socio-cultural organizations, including popular club Abahani Limited and Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.



The directors, officials and players of Abahani Club paid rich tribute to Abahani club founder Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait at the club premises in the early hours of today (12.01 am).

The programs also included daylong recitation from the Holy Quran.



An elaborate discussion and memorial meeting on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal will be held at 5 pm at the club premise and a special prayer will be offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.



Besides, Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti' paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at the portrait of Kamal early today on the club premise and placed wreaths at his grave at Banani Graveyard in the morning.



Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) also observed the day holding different programmes.



BOA general secretary Syed Shahed Reza, it's vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku, treasurer AK Sarkar, members and officials placing wreaths at his portrait at the Abahani club premises in the early hours of today (12.01 am).



Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born in Tungipara village of Gopalganj on August 5 in 1949.



Sheikh Kamal, also brother of Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.



He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.

Apart from a sports organizer, Kamal was involved with various cultural organizations.



He was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Awami League (AL).



Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and noted sports and cultural personality, was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folksongs.



Kamal joined the great War of Liberation in 1971 and performed duties of the ADC of Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Forces General Ataul Gani Osmani during the war.



After the country's independence, Sheikh Kamal retired from the army and paid attention to the study.



Sheikh Kamal's eventful life was cut short as he was assassinated along with most of his family members on the black night of August 15, 1975. �BSS



