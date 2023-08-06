

Prime Minister advises to play well in Asia Cup, World Cup: Taskin



After the ceremony journalists wanted to know from Taskin what she told. "She asked which events are to play in near future. The Prime Minister herself then said, Asia Cup and World Cup are very close. Best wishes for you all. Play well," replied Taskin.



Regarding his feeling after getting national award Taskin said, "I've got national award for the first time and received it from the hand of the Prime Minister, which is definitely making me proud".

The speedster is playing the leading role as quick across the format, who recently had taken part in Zim-Afro T10 and clinched 11 wickets from seven appearance. This achievement must encourage him in future.



"Wherever you do perform will boost your confidence. Hopefully, it'll work in future since T10 is a tough format. It definitely will help me in future games," Taskin said further.



Ten sports persons including Taskin and two organisations received award on the day. Women's football team captain Sabina Khatun, weightlifter Ziarul Islam TT player Muhtasim Ahmed Hridoy, hockey player Amirul Islam, hockey organiser Fazlul Islam and the Principal of Kalsindur Government School and College Mala Rani Sarkar, Sports Journalist Khandaker Tareque Md Nurullah, Bangladesh Archery Federation and the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) were the other award recipients on the occasion while the first captain of Bangladesh national hockey team Abdus Sadek was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.



