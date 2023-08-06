

BCB in no hurry on captaincy issue: Mallick



BCB's Director Ismail Haider Mallick however, informed journalists that they have no hurry on the issue.



"There's no hurry in BCB on captaincy issue," Mallick told journalists on BCB premises on Saturday during a programme to celebrate the birthday of Sheikh Kamal. "Board President informed you that Tamim's stepping down as captain is a big shove for us".

"Board High-ups are working closely with the team management on it. Cricket Operations is there and the Board President himself is dealing with it. So, there's nothing to be worried about it," he added.



Two names are coming front as the next ODI skipper-Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das. Shakib is the captain of Bangladesh T20i and Test team and had captained the ODI side earlier while Liton led Bangladesh in five ODIs recently against India and Afghanistan and registered three victories including series win over India. But the board and fans prefer Shakib as permanent captain.



Mallick, also the Chairman of BPL Governing Council, was asked about the fate of next BPL, the schedule of which is confrontational with the forthcoming national general election. He reassured that they will organise the rigorous domestic event of the country. In this regard he said, "As we informed earlier, the BPL will commence within one week after the national election. We are negotiating with the teams accordingly".



Tamim Iqbal stepped down as the ODI captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team two months before the World Cup when the team started preparation for the mega cricketing events like Asia Cup followed by the ODI World Cup. BCB therefore, will have to make decision about Tamim's successor as soon as Possible.BCB's Director Ismail Haider Mallick however, informed journalists that they have no hurry on the issue."There's no hurry in BCB on captaincy issue," Mallick told journalists on BCB premises on Saturday during a programme to celebrate the birthday of Sheikh Kamal. "Board President informed you that Tamim's stepping down as captain is a big shove for us"."Board High-ups are working closely with the team management on it. Cricket Operations is there and the Board President himself is dealing with it. So, there's nothing to be worried about it," he added.Two names are coming front as the next ODI skipper-Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das. Shakib is the captain of Bangladesh T20i and Test team and had captained the ODI side earlier while Liton led Bangladesh in five ODIs recently against India and Afghanistan and registered three victories including series win over India. But the board and fans prefer Shakib as permanent captain.Mallick, also the Chairman of BPL Governing Council, was asked about the fate of next BPL, the schedule of which is confrontational with the forthcoming national general election. He reassured that they will organise the rigorous domestic event of the country. In this regard he said, "As we informed earlier, the BPL will commence within one week after the national election. We are negotiating with the teams accordingly".