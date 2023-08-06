Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

KITZB�HEL, AUG 5: Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem reached his first final since 2020 on Friday when he saved five match points to defeat Laslo Djere in the semi-finals of the Kitzbuhuel clay-court tournament.

The Austrian came through 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 7-6 (10/8) after three hours and 30 minutes, saving all 12 break points he faced against his Serbian opponent.

He will face Sebastian Baez of Argentina on Saturday for the title.

Thiem, a former world number three, is now down at 116 in the rankings after a lengthy battle to overcome a wrist injury which sidelined him for nine months from June 2021 until March 2022.

His last championship match on tour was at the season-ending ATP Finals in 2020.

That was in the same season he captured his only Grand Slam title at the US Open. His victory in New York was his 17th career trophy and most recent.

"I don't know if I can still produce some good words," said Thiem who saved three match points on serve at 5-6 in the third set and another two in Friday's decisive tie-break.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shami and Bumrah best among fast bowlers, says Sir Curtly Ambrose
Brilliant Bonmati emerges as Spain's leader at World Cup
Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary observed
Prime Minister advises to play well in Asia Cup, World Cup: Taskin
BCB in no hurry on captaincy issue: Mallick
Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Spain into Women's World Cup quarters
Chelsea sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez on seven-year deal


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft