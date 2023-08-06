Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez on seven-year deal

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LONDON, AUG 5: Chelsea on Saturday completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Premier League rivals Brighton on a seven-year deal.
Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.
"We're very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit," Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said.
"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country.
"We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead."
Sanchez becomes Chelsea's sixth summer signing as they prepare for Pochettino's first season in charge.
The deal is reported to be worth £25 million ($32 million) with an additional sell-on clause included.
Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shami and Bumrah best among fast bowlers, says Sir Curtly Ambrose
Brilliant Bonmati emerges as Spain's leader at World Cup
Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary observed
Prime Minister advises to play well in Asia Cup, World Cup: Taskin
BCB in no hurry on captaincy issue: Mallick
Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Spain into Women's World Cup quarters
Chelsea sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez on seven-year deal


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft