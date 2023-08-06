Video
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:34 AM
Home Business

BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

"Bangladesh Remittance Fair" will be held end of September at New York Hilton Mid town Hotel aims to increase remittance flow from USA to Bangladesh, says a press release.
 
Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the event.

The fair will be organised along sides the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on September 22-23.

Founder of the Muktdhara New York Biswajit Saha said number of banks, mobile financial services, remittance related app services, money exchange houses and remittance channel partners will participate.

Top 300 remittance senders will be invited to the event, and the best 10 will be given remittance awards, he added.
He informed that top 3 Money Exchange CompaniesRemittance Channel Partners will be awarded.

He said they will arrange a networking launch for the expatriate Bangladeshis.


