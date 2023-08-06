Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version

RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version

RAJSHAHI, Aug 5: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has launched the system of opening account from home through e-KYC, QR code based checkless transaction and the iOS version of RAKUB e-banking mobile app aimed at bringing dynamism into its banking services.

With this breakthrough, clients of the bank will be able to open accounts from home side by side with money transactions without check. As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as the agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, the bank authority launched the modern banking technology at a ceremony on Friday.

Secretary to the Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah attended and addressed the ceremony as the chief guest at Grand Riverview Hotel.

Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed also spoke with RAKUB Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath in the chair.

Deputy General Manager of ICT Division Abul Kalam gave an illustration of the new apps together with presenting a paper titled "RAKUB's Joyjatra towards building Smart Bangladesh".

Through 383 branches, RAKUB has been operating its commercial activities in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors, including agro-processing and industries.

Earlier, the bank had introduced various other modern banking services in all its branches in order to reach banking services to the doorsteps of the public in general.

Around 40 lakh clients of the bank are being benefited in many ways, including banking transactions anytime and from anywhere, bill payment of utility services and opening of new bank accounts from home.

Secretary Salim Ullah expected that the specialized bank will be successful soon through its delivering quality, potential and welfare-oriented services as the present government is committed to do welfare of the country's people through strengthening the financial institutions.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon
Kitchen markets at Dumuria
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband
Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: Energy Ministry
BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end
RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft