

RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version



With this breakthrough, clients of the bank will be able to open accounts from home side by side with money transactions without check. As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as the agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, the bank authority launched the modern banking technology at a ceremony on Friday.



Secretary to the Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah attended and addressed the ceremony as the chief guest at Grand Riverview Hotel.

Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal, Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed also spoke with RAKUB Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath in the chair.



Deputy General Manager of ICT Division Abul Kalam gave an illustration of the new apps together with presenting a paper titled "RAKUB's Joyjatra towards building Smart Bangladesh".



Through 383 branches, RAKUB has been operating its commercial activities in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors, including agro-processing and industries.



Earlier, the bank had introduced various other modern banking services in all its branches in order to reach banking services to the doorsteps of the public in general.



Around 40 lakh clients of the bank are being benefited in many ways, including banking transactions anytime and from anywhere, bill payment of utility services and opening of new bank accounts from home.



Secretary Salim Ullah expected that the specialized bank will be successful soon through its delivering quality, potential and welfare-oriented services as the present government is committed to do welfare of the country's people through strengthening the financial institutions. �BSS



