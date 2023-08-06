Video
8.5-meter draft ship docks at Mongla Port for first time

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Aug 5: A foreign vessel with 8.5-meter draft has docked for the first time at Mongla Port jetty on Thursday. The docking was possible after completion of dredging at Mongla-Ghashiakhali Channel, as well as Pashur Channel.

The Singapore flagged ship "MV Maersk Nusantara" anchored at the jetty no. 9 at Mongla Sea Port carrying 489 TUEs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers stuffed with commodities around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Captain Md Asaduzzaman, member (Herbour and Marine) of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) confirmed the docking to The Daily Observer. The commodities includes foreign tiles, fabrics, parts of three wheelers and different parts of electronic goods including LED television.

The imported 489 TUEs commodities have already been started unload from this afternnon, he said, adding that the foreign ship will leave the jetty after loading over 367 TUEs containers full of commodities. The Commodities are readymade garments, Jute and Jute goods and frozen foods including shrimp, he said.

"Export and import through Mongla Sea Port has been enhanced from last year, after inauguration of the Padma Bridge," he added.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Md Makruzzaman, secretary of MPA, said, businessmen are keen interest to use this Sea Port due to distance reduced from Dhaka to Mongla after inauguration of the Padma Bridge, few transportation cost and modern facilities.

"MPA is already giving various facilities like speedy ship handling, adequate yard and shed, container staffing inside the jetty, for not following 'Cut of Time', adequate equipment's and to ensure safety and security for the port users," he added.

He, however, said, it become possible after the MPA has taken various steps following the demand of Mongla Port Users and different stakeholders including Bangladesh Jute Association and Frozen Foods Exporters Association. They made the demand in a view exchange meeting with MPA in a posh hotel in Khulna City on July 5, 2023.


