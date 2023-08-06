BD to open 4 transit routes for India’s NE states







The four protocol routes are Chattogram Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chattogram-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur and Mongla Port-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur.



Santana Chakma, industries and commerce minister of India's Tripura state told media in Agartala on Thursday, that the two countries signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods.

The minister said the government of Bangladesh notified four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states.



