Ctg div posts 72pc of country’s total income tax shortfall in FY ’23







Income tax wing of NBR collected Tk 1,11,490 crore against the target of Tk 1,21,094 crore in FY23. Of the total shortfall amount of Tk 9,604 crore, Chattogram divisional offices were accountable for Tk 6,887 crore, according to data.



In FY23, four tax zone offices in Chattogram collected Tk 16,463 crore which is 14.76 per cent short of the total direct tax portion of FY23. The NBR set an annual direct tax revenue target for Chattogram division of Tk 23,350 crore or 19.28 per cent of the total income tax target.

Besides, 12 other tax zone offices of the total 35 tax zone offices also missed the revenue target during the period. Large taxpayers unit (LTU) collected Tk 26,964 crore against the target of Tk 29,000 crore in FY23.



LTU's shortfall amount was 21.19 per cent or Tk 2,036 crore of the total shortfall of the period. Tax zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 13, 14 and 15 in Dhaka division, tax zone Khulna, tax zone Cumilla and tax zone Bogra also failed to achieve their revenue targets in FY23.



Tax collection from tax zone 1 of Dhaka fell short of Tk 1,787 crore of the target of Tk 12,500 crore as it collected Tk 10,712 crore in FY23.



In Dhaka division, tax zone 2 posted Tk 983 crore short fall, tax zone 3 Tk 30 crore short fall, tax zone 5 Tk 80 crore short fall, tax zone 10 recorded Tk 300 crore short fall, tax zone 13 Tk 98 crore short fall, tax zone 14 Tk 80 crore short fall and tax zone 15 Tk 60 crore short fall in FY23.



Tax zone Khulna, tax zone Comilla and tax zone Bogra respectively recorded shortfall of Tk 351 crore, Tk 70 crore and Tk 112 crore in FY23, according to NBR data. However, 15 tax zone offices collected additional revenue than their annual targets set for FY23.



In Dhaka division, tax zone 4 collected additional Tk 1,500 crore, tax zone 6 additional Tk 671 crore, tax zone 7 additional Tk 70 crore, tax zone 8 additional Tk 240 crore, tax zone 9 additional Tk 215 crore, tax zone 11 additional Tk 100 crore and tax zone 12 additional Tk 30 crore against their annual targets set for FY23.



Tax zone Rajshahi collected additional Tk 39 crore, tax zone Rangpur additional Tk12 crore, tax zone Barisal additional Tk 75 crore, tax zone Sylhet additional Tk 125 crore, tax zone Narayanganj additional Tk 115 crore, tax zone Gazipur additional Tk 19 crore, tax zone Mymensingh additional Tk 45 crore and the central taxes survey zone collected an additional Tk 8 crore against their annual targets for FY23.



