ACI Crop Care Dealer Confce 2023 held ACI Crop Care Dealer Conference-2023 was held in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.





Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd, Sushmita Anis, presided over the event organized by ACI Crop Care, a pioneer of food security, crop safety, and pest management in Bangladesh.







About 250 dealers from different parts of the country as well as officials of the company's sales and marketing department, were present at the conference.





In her inauguration speech, Sushmita Anis referred to the dealers as important business channel partners. She expressed her gratitude for playing significant role in delivering ACI Crop Care's products to farmers' doorsteps across every part of the nation to ensure food security. She reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the dealers' personal and professional growth.

She also stated that, in addition to generating a profit, ACI Crop Care has been devotedly working for the development of agriculture and farmers of the country. Therefore, the association between ACI Crop Care and its dealers is vital.





Dr. Mukter Ahmed Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer of ACI Crop Care, said that ACI Crop Care is committed to addressing the challenges faced by the country's agricultural and economic transformation.







During the three-day conference, around 250 top-level dealers were invited to a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar, a tour of the district's tourist attractions, and an intriguing cultural program. The company's managing director awarded 48 of them for their outstanding contribution to the environment on a regional and national level.





Abdur Rahman, General Manager - Marketing; Subir Chowdhury, General Manager- PD and RA; Humayun Kabir, General Manager - Sales, and Gias Uddin Ahmed, General Manager - Institutional Business of ACI Crop Care, also delivered valuable speeches to the dealers.





Finally, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mukter Ahmed Sarkar, wished everyone prosperity in the upcoming years as he announced the end of the Dealer Conference 2023.





ACI Crop Care operates as a division of ACI Formulations Limited. It mainly markets eco-friendly pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and organic pesticides.