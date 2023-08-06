Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI Crop Care Dealer Confce 2023 held

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Business Desk

ACI Crop Care Dealer Confce 2023 held

ACI Crop Care Dealer Confce 2023 held

ACI Crop Care Dealer Conference-2023 was held in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.

Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd, Sushmita Anis, presided over the event organized by ACI Crop Care, a pioneer of food security, crop safety, and pest management in Bangladesh.

About 250 dealers from different parts of the country as well as officials of the company's sales and marketing department, were present at the conference.

In her inauguration speech, Sushmita Anis referred to the dealers as important business channel partners. She expressed her gratitude for playing significant role in delivering ACI Crop Care's products to farmers' doorsteps across every part of the nation to ensure food security. She reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the dealers' personal and professional growth. 
She also stated that, in addition to generating a profit, ACI Crop Care has been devotedly working for the development of agriculture and farmers of the country. Therefore, the association between ACI Crop Care and its dealers is vital.

Dr. Mukter Ahmed Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer of ACI Crop Care, said that ACI Crop Care is committed to addressing the challenges faced by the country's agricultural and economic transformation.

During the three-day conference, around 250 top-level dealers were invited to a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar, a tour of the district's tourist attractions, and an intriguing cultural program. The company's managing director awarded 48 of them for their outstanding contribution to the environment on a regional and national level.

Abdur Rahman, General Manager - Marketing; Subir Chowdhury, General Manager- PD and RA; Humayun Kabir, General Manager - Sales, and Gias Uddin Ahmed, General Manager - Institutional Business of ACI Crop Care, also delivered valuable speeches to the dealers.

Finally, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mukter Ahmed Sarkar, wished everyone prosperity in the upcoming years as he announced the end of the Dealer Conference 2023.

ACI Crop Care operates as a division of ACI Formulations Limited. It mainly markets eco-friendly pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and organic pesticides.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon
Kitchen markets at Dumuria
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband
Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: Energy Ministry
BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end
RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft