Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare Roshod Wellbeing Ltd and Pearl Global have officially joined forces in a momentous agreement to establish three well-being centres, including fair price shops, benefiting 10,000 workers within Pearl Global's factories.





This collaboration signifies a significant step towards improving living standards and overall well-being for industrial workers. With a shared commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), both organizations aim to drive economic, social, and digital transformation to empower the workforce, says a press release.





Roshod's Fare Price Shop will ease the financial burden on workers, offering high-quality products at affordable prices, with credit options for up to a month. Sourced from 100+ reputed brands, products will be available at prices up to 10% less than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).





The agreement was signed recently by Faisal Siddiqui Co-Founder and CEO of Roshod and Equal Wellbeing Limited, and Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Country Director and Vikas Mehra, CEO of Pearl Global.



Faisal Siddiqui, Co-Founder and CEO of Equal Wellbeing Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Pearl Global to foster a more conducive and supportive environment for the dedicated workforce. Roshod's commitment to promoting CSR aligns perfectly with Pearl Global's dedication to sustainability and innovation in the textile industry."





Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Country Director, and Vikas Mehra, CEO of Pearl Global, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We firmly believe that our employees are our greatest asset. By teaming up with Roshod Wellbeing Limited, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of our workers and contribute to the larger social welfare of Bangladesh."





The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Co-Founder and COO of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, Riad Hasan, Chief Financial Officer, Rajesh Sharma, Advisor, Md. Mahbub Alam, and Country General Manager of Pearl Global, Rajib Singha, along with other senior officials.