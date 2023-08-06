Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 352
Business Desk

Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare

Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare

Roshod Wellbeing Ltd and Pearl Global have officially joined forces in a momentous agreement to establish three well-being centres, including fair price shops, benefiting 10,000 workers within Pearl Global's factories.

This collaboration signifies a significant step towards improving living standards and overall well-being for industrial workers. With a shared commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), both organizations aim to drive economic, social, and digital transformation to empower the workforce, says a press release.

Roshod's Fare Price Shop will ease the financial burden on workers, offering high-quality products at affordable prices, with credit options for up to a month. Sourced from 100+ reputed brands, products will be available at prices up to 10% less than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The agreement was signed recently by Faisal Siddiqui Co-Founder and CEO of Roshod and Equal Wellbeing Limited, and Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Country Director and Vikas Mehra, CEO of Pearl Global.
Faisal Siddiqui, Co-Founder and CEO of Equal Wellbeing Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Pearl Global to foster a more conducive and supportive environment for the dedicated workforce. Roshod's commitment to promoting CSR aligns perfectly with Pearl Global's dedication to sustainability and innovation in the textile industry."

Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, Country Director, and Vikas Mehra, CEO of Pearl Global, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We firmly believe that our employees are our greatest asset. By teaming up with Roshod Wellbeing Limited, we aim to create a positive impact on the lives of our workers and contribute to the larger social welfare of Bangladesh."

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Co-Founder and COO of Roshod & Equal Wellbeing Limited, Riad Hasan, Chief Financial Officer, Rajesh Sharma, Advisor, Md. Mahbub Alam, and Country General Manager of Pearl Global, Rajib Singha, along with other senior officials.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon
Kitchen markets at Dumuria
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband
Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: Energy Ministry
BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end
RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft