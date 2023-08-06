|
smartphone vivo Y27 launched, pre-booking available
|
vivo Y27 has made its debut in Bangladesh with its elite dual ring design, smart outlook, 44-watt super-fast charging, and a 6.64-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Pre-booking is now available, says a press release.
Being sold at Tk 22,999, the device comes in two attractive colors - Burgundy Black and Sea Blue. The unique camera module on the back sets it apart from the traditional box-shaped camera segments. Instead, the camera ring stands out with its golden accent. The dual camera module's golden color adds to the smartphone's beauty.
The vivo Y27 comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery and a 44-watt Type-C flash charger. With just one full charge, you can watch more than 16 hours of videos. Even with regular daily usage, the battery will last for approximately one and a half days. Moreover, thanks to advanced charging technology, the vivo Y27 can reach 100% charge in less than an hour.
vivo Y27 has a sleek 2.5D curved design with square dimensions of 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 millimeters and it weighs only 190 grams, providing a lightweight and comfortable grip. The 6.64-inch Full HD+ Sunlight display with a resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels enhances the overall user experience, making it suitable for use even in bright daylight due to its sunlight display feature.