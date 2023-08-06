Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

smartphone vivo Y27 launched, pre-booking available

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

vivo Y27 has made its debut in Bangladesh with its elite dual ring design, smart outlook, 44-watt super-fast charging, and a 6.64-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Pre-booking is now available, says a press release.

Being sold at Tk 22,999, the device comes in two attractive colors - Burgundy Black and Sea Blue. The unique camera module on the back sets it apart from the traditional box-shaped camera segments. Instead, the camera ring stands out with its golden accent. The dual camera module's golden color adds to the smartphone's beauty.

The vivo Y27 comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery and a 44-watt Type-C flash charger. With just one full charge, you can watch more than 16 hours of videos. Even with regular daily usage, the battery will last for approximately one and a half days. Moreover, thanks to advanced charging technology, the vivo Y27 can reach 100% charge in less than an hour.

vivo Y27  has a sleek 2.5D curved design with square dimensions of 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 millimeters and it weighs only 190 grams, providing a lightweight and comfortable grip. The 6.64-inch Full HD+ Sunlight display with a resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels enhances the overall user experience, making it suitable for use even in bright daylight due to its sunlight display feature.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed, 39 injured in separate road mishaps
Joypurhat farmers benefit from off-season watermelon
Kitchen markets at Dumuria
6 nabbed for raping woman after tying up husband
Drought affects Aman fields at Baraigram
Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: Energy Ministry
BD Remittance Fair in NY to be held in Sept end
RAKUB launches e-banking mobile app iOS version


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft