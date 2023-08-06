Video
Robi, BRAC Bank join hands to enhance customer offers

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Limited and BRAC Bank have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer value-added services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The signing ceremony took place at the BRAC Bank Head Office in Dhaka.

Robi Executive Vice President (EVP), VAS & New Business, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, and BRAC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, Syed Abdul Momen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

At the core of this partnership lies the integration of BRAC Bank's banking app, Astha, with the topline digital lifestyle offers from Robi, says a press release.  

Using Astha app, BRAC Bank's customers can now subscribe to Robi's hero products, avail financing options for purchasing mobile devices, experience Robi's popular digital gaming services, explore opportunity to fund digital start-ups through Robi's r-ventures platform, purchase digital tickets from Robi's bdtickets, subscribe to Robi's OTT platform, Binge, purchase original digital gadgets from Robi's e-commerce platform, Robishop. Besides, BRAC Bank's Borenno customers will be offered specially curated digital products and services through this partnership.

"We are very excited about this strategic partnership with BRAC Bank, as it opens up a wide array of possibilities for our customers. As part of our digital vision, we have created a rich array of innovative digital products and service for our customers. This partnership allows us a wonderful window of opportunity to deliver our customer centric offers to BRAC Bank's tech savvy customers": said Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui.

Syed Abdul Momen, said: "We are privileged to serve a legion of 15 lakh SME customers since inception, and we always explore newer ways of bringing financial and non-financial benefits for them. By teaming up with Robi, we want to create new opportunities for our SME customers, mostly cottage and micro-entrepreneurs, to get privileged telecom facilities, offerings, and digital solutions."


