Vannamei shrimp farming making way to global market





Amid recession and Ukraine war most buyers such as Europeans now prefers low cost shrimp to save money, market analysts say.

Bangladesh's shrimp export fell by 26.27 percent to $300 million in FY23, according to data from the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). The export was 40 percent lower than the target of $500 million.

To prevent further erosion in exports, which mostly comprise of black tigers, the Department of Fisheries recently gave preliminary permission for vannamei production in the country. Desh Bangla has been given permission in this respect to experimentally start producing vannamei juveniles.

Exporters said Bangladesh's shrimp shipments are badly hurt by global economic recession induced by the Ukraine war, forcing western consumers to lean more towards vannamei shrimps which cost $2-$3 less than black tigers in retail markets in the US and Europe.

Almost 85 percent of Bangladeshi shrimp is exported to Europe, 7-8 percent to the US and the rest to Japan and the Middle East. Exporters said the biggest slowdown in export of shrimps was in November, December and January period when orders had fallen down to rock bottom.

During that period, European consumers saw their electricity bills triple during winter; as a result, they cut down restaurant visits. There is no alternative to vannamei farming to increase shrimp exports, stakeholders said. It is no longer possible to compete in the market with black tigers.

Many consumers want to buy vannamei and black tigers together. When there is only one kind in this in the country like black tigers and not the other, then order does not come enough as it costs higher, they observed.

In this situation, after the trial production for more than two years, the Department of Fisheries has started granting permission for commercial production of vannamei from the beginning of this year.

Alok Kumar Saha, deputy director (aquaculture), Department of Fisheries said 8-9 companies have been given permission so far for commercial production of vannamei shrimp.

He said another company has been given permission for production of vannamei seedlings two weeks ago adding "Much will depend on how quickly commercial farming expands on seedling production."

Companies which have received permission for producing seedlings expect that seedlings will be available by November-December period. If farming starts for shrimp with them, there is a possibility of getting commercial production of vannamei running by March-April next year, he said.



