Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kishida hopes to further strengthen ties with US, S Korea

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

TOKYO, Aug 4: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he hopes to discuss further strengthening of three-way strategic cooperation with leaders of the United States and South Korea at a summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at Camp David later this month.

The Aug. 18 summit with Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first stand-alone summit among leaders of the three countries, not in connection with international meetings.
 
The summit is also the latest sign of warming ties between Tokyo and Seoul. Both governments have moved to set aside decades-long tensions over wartime history, while Washington seeks to deepen its commitment in the Indo-Pacific region.

 "I have high hopes that this summit meeting will further strengthen the foundation for strengthening ties with the United States and South Korea, which have been built up through multi-layered efforts including at the summit level," Kishida said, responding to a question about the summit, during a news conference Friday.

 "On top of that, I expect we will further reinforce our strategic cooperation among the three countries, Japan, the United States and South Korea" as the three leaders discuss joint responses to North Korea's threats and maintaining and strengthening a rules-based, free and open international order, Kishida said.

He declined to provide more details, saying he should avoid prejudging the outcome of the summit ahead of time.

The Biden administration has been urging stronger economic and defense ties between South Korea and Japan as it looks to bolster the region against China's assertive territorial moves and economic influences, and to secure their cooperation in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Japan and South Korea are both key U.S. allies and their cooperation is key to Washington's security strategy in the Indo-Pacific as tensions grow with China, North Korea and Russia.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have rapidly thawed since earlier this year, largely because of Washington's pressure and their shared sense of urgency over escalating regional security threats.

The improved ties between Tokyo and Seoul, and Japan's new security and defense strategies are apparently making the stronger trilateral partnership possible. Under the new strategies issued in December, Kishida's government pledges a drastic military buildup with strike capabilities and doubling defense spending in a major break from Japan's postwar self-defense-only principle.    �AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US ready to provide BD with more advanced capabilities thru military sales: Haas
Kishida hopes to further strengthen ties with US, S Korea
More water-logging awaits Ctg dwellers this rainy season
Ex-MP, author Panna Kaiser passes away
Spurned man kills victim's 2 children
Has Teesta deal wind in its sails?
EC says completes preparations for general election
Only 7 colleges rank 'A-plus' in terms of education standard, Survey shows


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft