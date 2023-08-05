More water-logging awaits Ctg dwellers this rainy season







On Friday most of the low-lying areas of the port city had gone under knee-deep water in a moderate rainfall.



The city people had suffered severely for water-logging particularly the people of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad, Mohra, Bakolia, Katalganj, Kapasgola, Bahadderhat, Mia Khan Nagar, Reazuddin Bazar, Chaktai and Khatunganj.

The sufferings of the city people have mounted due to inundation.



Besides, most of the residences of the low lying areas have been submerged by the rain water.



Chattogram continues to experience heavy rainfall for the last three days.



Meanwhile, the residents of the port city are not getting respite from the perennial monsoon-season water stagnation even after taking up four mega projects worth around Tk 15,000 crore to solve the water-logging in the city.



The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon due to water stagnation.



Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent complete whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of water retention wall, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.



Four mega projects of CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city of Chattogram.



The total cost of those projects had been estimated at over Tk 14,000 crore.



The problem of water-logging in the port city happens frequently during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various parts of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc. As a major economic zone its economy suffers a lot during the rainy season.



Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.



According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.



But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.



So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.



Meanwhile, a large chunk of a mound collapsed on top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road and crashed it at Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road. But there was no casualty in the incident.



Two rescue teams from the fire service used digging tools to remove the soil piled up on the road while the microbus was lifted by a crane.



According to met office, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Friday.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", said the met office forecast.



The monsoon Depression over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining area moved West-Northwestwards, weakened into a Well-marked low over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh-Southeast Uttar Pradesh.



It is likely to move West-Northwestwards and weaken further. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana,Centre of the Well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.



One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 4: The Chattogram people are still deprived of the benefit of four mega projects undertaken for the removal of Port city's water-logging problem.On Friday most of the low-lying areas of the port city had gone under knee-deep water in a moderate rainfall.The city people had suffered severely for water-logging particularly the people of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad, Mohra, Bakolia, Katalganj, Kapasgola, Bahadderhat, Mia Khan Nagar, Reazuddin Bazar, Chaktai and Khatunganj.The sufferings of the city people have mounted due to inundation.Besides, most of the residences of the low lying areas have been submerged by the rain water.Chattogram continues to experience heavy rainfall for the last three days.Meanwhile, the residents of the port city are not getting respite from the perennial monsoon-season water stagnation even after taking up four mega projects worth around Tk 15,000 crore to solve the water-logging in the city.The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon due to water stagnation.Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent complete whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of water retention wall, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.Four mega projects of CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city of Chattogram.The total cost of those projects had been estimated at over Tk 14,000 crore.The problem of water-logging in the port city happens frequently during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various parts of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc. As a major economic zone its economy suffers a lot during the rainy season.Sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.Meanwhile, a large chunk of a mound collapsed on top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road and crashed it at Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road. But there was no casualty in the incident.Two rescue teams from the fire service used digging tools to remove the soil piled up on the road while the microbus was lifted by a crane.According to met office, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Friday."Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", said the met office forecast.The monsoon Depression over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining area moved West-Northwestwards, weakened into a Well-marked low over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh-Southeast Uttar Pradesh.It is likely to move West-Northwestwards and weaken further. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana,Centre of the Well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.