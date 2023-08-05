

Ex-MP, author Panna Kaiser passes away



She was declared dead after being taken to the capital's United Hospital on Friday, said Nayan Roy, an official of the hospital.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death Panna Kaiser.

In a condolence message, the Head of State said the nation will remember Panna Kaiser's contribution as a member of the martyred intellectual family in achieving the Independence of Bangladesh.



In a condolence message, the Premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.



The eminent author and cultural organiser Panna was the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser.



She became a Member of Parliament in women's reserved seats during 1996-2001.



Panna was born on May 25, 1950 and her family name was Saifunnahar Chowdhury.



The funeral prayer was held after Jummah at Gulshan's Azad Mosque.



Her remains will be kept at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar from 11am to 12:30pm on Sunday for the people to pay their last respects. Cultural platform Sammilito Sangskritik Jote will coordinate the event. �bdnews24.com



Author Panna Kaiser, a former lawmaker and wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser, died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 73.She was declared dead after being taken to the capital's United Hospital on Friday, said Nayan Roy, an official of the hospital.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death Panna Kaiser.In a condolence message, the Head of State said the nation will remember Panna Kaiser's contribution as a member of the martyred intellectual family in achieving the Independence of Bangladesh.In a condolence message, the Premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.The eminent author and cultural organiser Panna was the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser.She became a Member of Parliament in women's reserved seats during 1996-2001.Panna was born on May 25, 1950 and her family name was Saifunnahar Chowdhury.The funeral prayer was held after Jummah at Gulshan's Azad Mosque.Her remains will be kept at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar from 11am to 12:30pm on Sunday for the people to pay their last respects. Cultural platform Sammilito Sangskritik Jote will coordinate the event. �bdnews24.com