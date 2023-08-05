Video
Spurned man kills victim's 2 children

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


BARGUNA, Aug 4:  A man allegedly hacked two children to death after failing to rape his sister-in-law in Barguna sadar upazila on Thursday night.

The victims were Hafizur, 13, and Taifa, 3, residents of Roadpara area under Fuljhuri union of the upazila.
In the incident, police arrested the accused Elias Pahlan, 30, a resident of Kewrabunia village under Patakata union.

The victims' relatives alleged that the accused Elias entered into his sister-in-law's, 30, room late at night and tried to rape her. At one point, Elias hacked his sister-in-law, her daughter Taifa and neighbour Hafizur with sharp knife as the trio prevented him. Hafizur died on the spot.

Later, Taifa died on the way to hospital. The injured woman was rescued and sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, locals said a few days ago, accused Elias' wife filed a case against Elias over family dispute. The victim child Taifa's mother helped the woman to lodge the case. Following this, Elias got angry and killed the children.

Barguna Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Abdul Halim said police recovered the bodies of the two children and sent them to Barguna Sadar Hospital Morgue for autopsy. Legal action is under process  against the accused, the police official added.


