Has Teesta deal wind in its sails?







Back in 2011, everything was set for a deal between the two close neighbours for sharing the water during the then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Dhaka visit. Only to fall through at the last moment.



The political leadership has exchanged state visits on several occasions and bureaucrats discussed the issue numerous times since, but there has been no headway.

Analysts see the move as a positive sign in reaching a consensus, but still, West Bengal state government's opposition stands in the way of the deal getting signed.



The Committee on External Affairs submitted a report titled "India's Neighbourhood First Policy" in a Lok Sabha session on July 25.



All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the committee led by PP Chaudhary, MP of the ruling BJP.



In 2011, the deal neared finalisation but was suspended due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, president of Trinamool Congress.



Bangladesh needs the water of Teesta for irrigation in the northern region in the dry season.



Mamata argues that West Bengal cannot share the water of the common river because the state also needs irrigation.



"The parliamentary committee gave a report and we will discuss this in the next bilateral meeting," said Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.



Mentioning that a Trinamool representative is on the committee, he welcomed its move.



The report said: "The committee are aware of the long outstanding issue between India and Bangladesh on sharing of Teesta River water and desire that this important issue be worked out at the earliest for improved bilateral relations with Bangladesh.



"The committee also urged the Ministry to initiate meaningful dialogues with Bangladesh on a regular basis to arrive at a consensus in the matter and the progress/outcome may be informed to the committee."



The latest development comes at a time when political tension is brewing in Bangladesh with the 12th general election approaching.



India is also gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections as parties move to form alliances.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been invited to the G20 New Delhi Summit as a guest country.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the summit for developing economies.



Indian journalist and analyst Jayanta Ghosal sees the issue discussed by the committee instead of the cabinet as a sign of "goodwill" from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.



He said the government seems to be trying to "revive" the matter, something the cabinet might have rejected.



"The government seeks to be much more careful now after the Teesta deal was opposed once. The committee's chairman is from the BJP, which controls the Ministry of External Affairs. So the BJP will play a key role in what would be proposed and what would not."



Ghosal was once the Delhi editor of Kolkata-based Anandabazar Patrika and is now India Today Aajtak Group's consulting editor.

He was a travel companion of Singh during his 2011 trip to Dhaka as well.



Highlighting how the presence of Abhishek from Trinamool in the committee made the report important, Ghosal said: "The Standing Committee report shows their goodwill. And it also appears to make way for a discussion between the Standing Committee and Mamata."



"Abhishek Banerjee must've said 'yes' there. If he had given a note of dissent, the committee would not be able to recommend it."



Ghosal thinks the fresh development hints at something "positive" from Mamata's end.



He said the centre cites Mamata's opposition as an excuse, but if it really wants the deal, it can do it because the committee chairman and members are from the BJP.



"So if this is a genuine initiative, the most effective way for the centre would be to discuss with Bangladesh after meeting with the West Bengal government. The Sikkim chief minister should also be involved."



Bangladesh's foreign ministry also sees hope.



Its spokesperson Soheli Sabrin on Thursday said they hope the report will help bolster diplomatic efforts to reach a consensus.



M Humayun Kabir, former ambassador to the United States, thinks the Modi government can positively utilise the report if it decides to do the Teesta deal "politically".



"But there's no obligation in the parliamentary committee report, so if they look at it as a technical recommendation, we have little to hope for."



Mentioning that India's internal politics was linked to the issue, he questioned whether the Indian government would take such a risk before election.



Kabir pointed out that Mamata was also a member of the national-level alliance which is being assembled against Modi.



The Modi government's carefulness in moving ahead with the matter was also important, he added.



"If the treaty is signed according to the structure prepared in 2011, we'd be very happy and would welcome it."



The Bangladesh government wrote to India to officially confirm media reports over West Bengal state government's plans to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta River in March.



Telegraph India reported that the West Bengal irrigation department took possession of around 1,000 acres of land to dig two more canals under the Teesta Barrage Project to "channelise water for agricultural purposes".



The report added: "The Bengal government's decision to dig new canals under the Teesta Barrage project after a gap of over 20 years is set to raise Dhaka's hackles.



"A political observer pointed out that by extending the reach of the Teesta project, Mamata is trying to prove that north Bengal needs water from the river." �bdnews24.com



