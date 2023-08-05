BNP leader Salahuddin, 5 others sent to jail





A Dhaka court sent BNP's business affairs secretary and former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed among six to jail in sabotage cases.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after rejecting bail petitions on Friday (August 4).Other accused of the case are: Md Shah Alam Munshi, Nayan Mia, Azizul Islam Monir, Shahin and Niamul Huq.Earlier, Detective Branch (DB) of police produced them before the court and filed petition for sending them to jail.Salahuddin's family on Thursday alleged that he was picked up by people who identified themselves as law enforcers from the capital's Hanif Flyover.Later, the arrest was confirmed by DB chief Harun Or Rashid. He said, "BNP had no permission to hold rallies. Vandalisation was occurred at different places across the capital. Several cases have been filed in this connection. Salahuddin was accused in two cases. He was arrested in that two cases."