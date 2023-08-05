

AL wants to play final game in Dec, but people won’t give them that much time: Fakhrul



He made the comment at a rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office. As part of BNP's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka South, North city and district units arranged the rally protesting verdict of the lower court against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.



Speaking at the rally Fakhrul urged the people along with his party leaders and activists to take all-out preparations to oust the Awami League government.

Asking the opposition leaders and activists not to care what the US, UK and India say about the upcoming elections Fakhrul said, "We need what our people say. Our people are clearly saying the fascist regime is over, go away Hasina."



"We must defeat the monster government by putting up an unstoppable resistance against it. We have to defeat and remove this black regime by uniting the entire nation and carrying out a fierce fight braving death," he added.



He also said their party has no other option but to unseat the Awami League government for establishing a democratic state, a people's state, a people's government and a people's parliament.



Addressing the judges, Fakrul said, "Since the British period, people of this country have struggled to establish justice and won against all fascists."



"Today you punished Tarique Rahman, Zobayda Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman, think one day you will have to be accountable to the people of this country," he added.



Fakhrul said, "70 years imprisonment of former MP Habibul Islam Habib and the execution of 9 BNP leaders in another false case in Ishwardi were terrible. Awami League cannot get rid of their sin by giving 70 years in prison and death penalty like this."

"These lawsuits and judgments will go away in a day after we oust this government. Let's move forward with the determination uniting the people," he added.



Fakhrul said people are going through serious ordeals due to the unusual price hikes of daily essentials while the ruling party leaders are making huge money by indulging in widespread corruption and plundering.



The BNP Secretary General also highlighted corruption in the health sectors, university vice-chancellors and educational institutions. The rally was scheduled to start at 2:00pm but it was delayed by an hour as the Naya Paltan area was inundated with rainwater. Thousands of leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies joined the rally by wading through knee-deep water in the Naya Paltan area due to heavy rain.



He said a record number of people died of dengue this year but the government is least bothered about it as their only focus is on how to come to power again without an election. "We won't allow them to do it."



Commission (ACC) in 2007. The party alleged that the verdict was given at the behest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and announced the countrywide protest rally. BNP's other metropolitan city and district units also observed a similar programme denouncing the court verdict.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Awami League wants to play final game in December but people will not give them that much time to finish the game."He made the comment at a rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office. As part of BNP's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka South, North city and district units arranged the rally protesting verdict of the lower court against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.Speaking at the rally Fakhrul urged the people along with his party leaders and activists to take all-out preparations to oust the Awami League government.Asking the opposition leaders and activists not to care what the US, UK and India say about the upcoming elections Fakhrul said, "We need what our people say. Our people are clearly saying the fascist regime is over, go away Hasina.""We must defeat the monster government by putting up an unstoppable resistance against it. We have to defeat and remove this black regime by uniting the entire nation and carrying out a fierce fight braving death," he added.He also said their party has no other option but to unseat the Awami League government for establishing a democratic state, a people's state, a people's government and a people's parliament.Addressing the judges, Fakrul said, "Since the British period, people of this country have struggled to establish justice and won against all fascists.""Today you punished Tarique Rahman, Zobayda Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman, think one day you will have to be accountable to the people of this country," he added.Fakhrul said, "70 years imprisonment of former MP Habibul Islam Habib and the execution of 9 BNP leaders in another false case in Ishwardi were terrible. Awami League cannot get rid of their sin by giving 70 years in prison and death penalty like this.""These lawsuits and judgments will go away in a day after we oust this government. Let's move forward with the determination uniting the people," he added.Fakhrul said people are going through serious ordeals due to the unusual price hikes of daily essentials while the ruling party leaders are making huge money by indulging in widespread corruption and plundering.The BNP Secretary General also highlighted corruption in the health sectors, university vice-chancellors and educational institutions. The rally was scheduled to start at 2:00pm but it was delayed by an hour as the Naya Paltan area was inundated with rainwater. Thousands of leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies joined the rally by wading through knee-deep water in the Naya Paltan area due to heavy rain.He said a record number of people died of dengue this year but the government is least bothered about it as their only focus is on how to come to power again without an election. "We won't allow them to do it."Commission (ACC) in 2007. The party alleged that the verdict was given at the behest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and announced the countrywide protest rally. BNP's other metropolitan city and district units also observed a similar programme denouncing the court verdict.