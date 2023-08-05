Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL wants to play final game in Dec, but people won’t give them that much time: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

AL wants to play final game in Dec, but people won’t give them that much time: Fakhrul

AL wants to play final game in Dec, but people won’t give them that much time: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Awami League wants to play final game in December but people will not give them that much time to finish the game."

He made the comment at a rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office. As part of BNP's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka South, North city and district units arranged the rally protesting verdict of the lower court against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.  

Speaking at the rally Fakhrul urged the people along with his party leaders and activists to take all-out preparations to oust the Awami League government.

Asking the opposition leaders and activists not to care what the US, UK and India say about the upcoming elections Fakhrul said, "We need what our people say. Our people are clearly saying the fascist regime is over, go away Hasina."

"We must defeat the monster government by putting up an unstoppable resistance against it. We have to defeat and remove this black regime by uniting the entire nation and carrying out a fierce fight braving death," he added.

He also said their party has no other option but to unseat the Awami League government for establishing a democratic state, a people's state, a people's government and a people's parliament.

Addressing the judges, Fakrul said, "Since the British period, people of this country have struggled to establish justice and won against all fascists."

"Today you punished Tarique Rahman, Zobayda Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman, think one day you will have to be accountable to the people of this country," he added.   

Fakhrul said, "70 years imprisonment of former MP Habibul Islam Habib and the execution of 9 BNP leaders in another false case in Ishwardi were terrible. Awami League cannot get rid of their sin by giving 70 years in prison and death penalty like this."
"These lawsuits and judgments will go away in a day after we oust this government. Let's move forward with the determination uniting the people," he added.

Fakhrul said people are going through serious ordeals due to the unusual price hikes of daily essentials while the ruling party leaders are making huge money by indulging in widespread corruption and plundering.

The BNP Secretary General also highlighted corruption in the health sectors, university vice-chancellors and educational institutions. The rally was scheduled to start at 2:00pm but it was delayed by an hour as the Naya Paltan area was inundated with rainwater. Thousands of leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies joined the rally by wading through knee-deep water in the Naya Paltan area due to heavy rain.

He said a record number of people died of dengue this year but the government is least bothered about it as their only focus is on how to come to power again without an election. "We won't allow them to do it."

Commission (ACC) in 2007. The party alleged that the verdict was given at the behest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and announced the countrywide protest rally. BNP's other metropolitan city and district units also observed a similar programme denouncing the court verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US aims to deploy troops on tankers to deter seizures by Iran: official
Quader condemns Fakhrul’s statement on judiciary
World’s oceans set new surface temperature record: EU monitor
AL wants to play final game in Dec, but people won’t give them that much time: Fakhrul
AL-led 14-party alliance to hold anti-terror rally on Monday
Khulna’s tortured female footballers now under serious threats
Sheikh Kamal’s birth anniv today
Taqsem appointed as Dhaka WASA MD for 7th time


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft