AL-led 14-party alliance to hold anti-terror rally on Monday







He announced the programme at a rally organized by the Dhaka city North and South units of the alliance.



Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) General Secretary Shirin Akhtar, Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha and other leaders of 14-party were present in the rally.

Leaders of 14 parties said that BNP-Jamaat will be overthrown by Awami League and 14-party. As in the past, all conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat must be unitedly faced.



Leaders of 14 parties commented that the next election will be like all other elections. They said that this is not a normal election. This year's election is about protecting the country, advancing development.



They said, "And BNP does not want elections. Everyone must work together to thwart their plot."



Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said in the rally, 14 parties will hold four more rallies this month after Monday.



