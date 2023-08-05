

Sheikh Kamal’s birth anniv today



Different sports and socio-cultural organizations, including the ruling Awami League (AL), have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.



Programmes include placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Abahani Club Dhanmondi, Banani Graveyard, Quran Khwani, milad and doa mahfil.

According to AL office, the ruling party will pay homage to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreath at his portrait of Abahani Club field in Dhanmondi at 8:00 am on Saturday and the party will also place wreath at his graveyard at Banani Cemetery at 8:45am.



Sheikh Kamal was born on August 5 in 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj. He was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of AL.



After passing secondary examination from Shahin School and higher secondary exam from Dhaka College, Sheikh Kamal obtained his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Social Science Department of Dhaka University.



He was also a student of Setar musical department of Chhayanaut, a reputed cultural entity in the country.



Kamal was not only the founder of Abahani Krira Chakra, one of the best sports organizations in the subcontinent and pioneer of modern football in Bangladesh, he was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre.

He was well-known as an actor in the Dhaka University's drama arena.



