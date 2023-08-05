National plan needed to bring dengue under control: Experts







Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) adviser and infectious disease expert Dr Mostaq Hossain said it is not possible to control dengue without concerted efforts.



"To eliminate the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes in Dhaka and across the country, a coordinated initiative has to be undertaken," he told UNB.

"We have a directive from the inter-ministerial task force. There are many initiatives that can be handled individually and many that have to be done in coordination. To clean your flat, you need the coordination of experienced city corporation workers, flat owners association volunteers and local public representatives," he added.



Dr Hossain warned that preaching would not work if there is no concerted effort to destroy Aedes mosquitoes' breeding grounds.

He also cautioned that fines won't solve issues related to public health.



"When the city corporation workers come, people will not open the door, they will not allow them to enter. Because they knew if they open the door they would be fined," he said.



"Fines can be imposed in general matters," he said, adding: "But you shouldn't drive people away by imposing fines on public health matters. Follow the framework of community engagement outlined in the local government department's guidelines."



The IEDCR adviser stressed on increasing infrastructure and workforce under the city corporations to efficiently tackle the dengue outbreak.



Jahangirnagar University entomologist Dr Kabirul Bashar told UNB that a national plan should be prepared to protect the people of the country from dengue.



"In the coming days, a national plan should be prepared with all stakeholders by discussing, analyzing what can be done to control the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh," he said. "If necessary, a national institution called the Institute of Vector Control should be established."



Dr Bashar warned that the dengue situation could worsen in the next two months.



"The next two months (August and September) are very worrying for us as the death and dengue infection rate might surpass the previous records," he said. �UNB

