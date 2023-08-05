Video
Saturday, 5 August, 2023
Bandarban-Thanchi road communication restored

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

Bandarban, Aug 4: Bandarban-Thanchi road communication was restored after five hours following a landslide near the Nilgiri area on Friday.

Md Abul Monsur, UNO of Thanchi Upazila said Fire service and BGB members removed a large stone from the road.

Vehicular movement has returned to normal, said Jyoti Barua of Thanchi Upazila Fire Station.

 Earlier, at around 7.30am, a chunk of mud from a hill collapsed on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road and brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill.

The driver of the microbus, Jibon, said he was the only person in his vehicle when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram's Bahaddarhat from Agrabad.

Being informed, two rescue teams from nearby fire service station rushed to the spot and started rescue operation to remove mounds of the hill from the road.


