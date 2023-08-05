JnU student dies of dengue fever







He died in the ICU at Delta Hospital in Mirpur in the capital around 1:00am on Thursday.



Chairman of the Department of Anthropology Professor Dr Sanjida Farhana confirmed his death.

She said that he went home sick at the end of the first semester examination. He had been ill since the 22nd. He was first admitted to a doctor's clinic in Rangpur Later, when the condition worsened, he was admitted to Delta Hospital on the 2nd night.



She also said he was affected by dengue but later kidney problems and pneumonia were diagnosed. He slipped into a coma on Thursday night.



