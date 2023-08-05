Video
JnU student dies of dengue fever

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
JnU Correspondent

A student of Jagannath University (JnU) died due to dengue fever. The student's name is Rudra Chandra Sarkar. He is a student of Anthropology Department of Jagannath University in the academic year 2021-22.

He died in the ICU at Delta Hospital in Mirpur in the capital around 1:00am on Thursday.

Chairman of the Department of Anthropology Professor Dr Sanjida Farhana confirmed his death.

She said that he went home sick at the end of the first semester examination. He had been ill since the 22nd. He was first admitted to a doctor's clinic in Rangpur Later, when the condition worsened, he was admitted to Delta Hospital on the 2nd night.

She also said he was affected by dengue but later kidney problems and pneumonia were diagnosed. He slipped into a coma on Thursday night.


