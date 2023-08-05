Man detained with 2,400-piece of Yaba pills at Dhaka airport







The arrestee is Drub Das, 25, a resident of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.



The accused was arrested in the parking lot in front of Terminal 1 of the airport on Friday morning.

Based on a tip-off, a joint operation team of Airport APBN and DNC was sent in front of Terminal-1 of the airport since morning, said Airport APBN Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque.



At around 11:00am, sensing the presence of the police, Drub tried to flee the spot but was detained by the team.



During the primary interrogation, he denied carrying any kind of drug but admitted that he had yaba pills in his possession after he was brought to the Airport Armed Police Battalion office for detailed interrogation, said the police official.



The market value of the recovered yaba pills is Tk 7.20 lakh, said Additional SP Ziaul.



Preparations are on to register a case against the accused at the Airport Police Station under the existing law, he added. �UNB



