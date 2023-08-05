72 new Covid-19 cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,713 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The daily case test positivity rate was 3.52 percent while 2047 samples were tested, it said.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.38 percent. The death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB



