

BNP deadlier than dengue: Hasasn Mahamud



He said these at the Aedes mosquito eradication and awareness raising programme organized by Krishak League at Khamarbari area in the capital.



Referring to 'Aedes mosquito bites, BNP sets fire', the minister said, "BNP burns cars, burns people, burns alive people."

He said, "Awami League leaders and activists have stood by the people in all dangers, including the corona pandemic. Awami League and its affiliated organizations stand by the people of the country. The party also stands by people with food."



Hashan Mahmud said, "Five Awami League leaders died due to corona while standing by the people during the corona pandemic.



Twelve members of parliament of our party died due to corona."



The information minister said, "Thousands of people have been affected by dengue in the country today. In many countries, the rate of dengue is much higher than ours."



"The death rate is also high there. Our government is trying its best to control it," he added.



Stating that dengue control will be under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Social movement is needed to control dengue, political programme is needed, no party has given any programme for dengue control or Aedes mosquito eradication till date. Today the Krishak League is going to start it."



He also said, "BNP was not seen anywhere during dengue and corona except for occasional photo sessions. They do not do politics for the people. BNP does politics for Khaleda Zia, Tarique Zia and their families."



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and agriculturist Subrata Kumar Das spoke as special guests on the occasion while Krishak League President Shamir Chanda was in the chair.



Meanwhile, Awami Swechchhasebak League also started nationwide cleanliness and mosquito control programme on Friday. AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim inaugurated the programme at Kalabagan Krirachakra Complex on Friday.



Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sachchu, General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu and MA Wadez Mia Research Center Director of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali were present as special guests.



Meanwhile, Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon and North city General Secretary Anisur Rahman Nayeem were also present there.



