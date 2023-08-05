Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Ctg







Emergency responders cleared the road around 11 am after the landslide brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill around 7:30 am on Friday.



Parts of the collapsed mound crashed down on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road. The driver, Jibon, said he was the only person in the microbus when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram's Bahaddarhat from Agrabad.

"I suddenly heard a loud noise. I could see a hill had collapsed, an electric pole broke down and a tree was split into two pieces. Collapsing soil also fell onto my vehicle," Jibon said, adding that the impact of the fall threw him out of the microbus.



Two rescue teams from the fire service used digging tools to remove the soil piled up on the road while the microbus was lifted by a crane.



"Emergency responders generally use excavators in such operations, but the equipment was in another operation at that time," said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone.



The Met Office in Patenga recorded 33 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours to 9 am on Friday. Low pressure and active monsoon winds have been triggering the rains, Assistant Meteorologist Ujjal Kanti Paul said.



Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, the Met Office said.

�bdnews24.com



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 04: Traffic resumed on Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram more than two hours after closing down due to a landslide triggered by unrelenting overnight rain in the port city.Emergency responders cleared the road around 11 am after the landslide brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill around 7:30 am on Friday.Parts of the collapsed mound crashed down on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road. The driver, Jibon, said he was the only person in the microbus when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram's Bahaddarhat from Agrabad."I suddenly heard a loud noise. I could see a hill had collapsed, an electric pole broke down and a tree was split into two pieces. Collapsing soil also fell onto my vehicle," Jibon said, adding that the impact of the fall threw him out of the microbus.Two rescue teams from the fire service used digging tools to remove the soil piled up on the road while the microbus was lifted by a crane."Emergency responders generally use excavators in such operations, but the equipment was in another operation at that time," said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone.The Met Office in Patenga recorded 33 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours to 9 am on Friday. Low pressure and active monsoon winds have been triggering the rains, Assistant Meteorologist Ujjal Kanti Paul said.Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, the Met Office said.�bdnews24.com