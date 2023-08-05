Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 04: Traffic resumed on Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road in Chattogram more than two hours after closing down due to a landslide triggered by unrelenting overnight rain in the port city.

Emergency responders cleared the road around 11 am after the landslide brought the traffic on one side of the road to a standstill around 7:30 am on Friday.

Parts of the collapsed mound crashed down on the top of a microbus, pinning the vehicle against the road. The driver, Jibon, said he was the only person in the microbus when the incident happened. He was heading to Chattogram's Bahaddarhat from Agrabad.

"I suddenly heard a loud noise. I could see a hill had collapsed, an electric pole broke down and a tree was split into two pieces. Collapsing soil also fell onto my vehicle," Jibon said, adding that the impact of the fall threw him out of the microbus.

Two rescue teams from the fire service used digging tools to remove the soil piled up on the road while the microbus was lifted by a crane.

"Emergency responders generally use excavators in such operations, but the equipment was in another operation at that time," said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone.

The Met Office in Patenga recorded 33 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours to 9 am on Friday. Low pressure and active monsoon winds have been triggering the rains, Assistant Meteorologist Ujjal Kanti Paul said.

Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, the Met Office said.    
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National plan needed to bring dengue under control: Experts
Bandarban-Thanchi road communication restored
JnU student dies of dengue fever
Man detained with 2,400-piece of Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
72 new Covid-19 cases reported
BNP deadlier than dengue: Hasasn Mahamud
Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Ctg
Gazipur Press Club Prez Manzur, 2 others killed in road accidents


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft