Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Gazipur Press Club Prez Manzur, 2 others killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondent


GAZIPUR, Aug 4: Three people including a local journalist died in separate road accidents in Gazipur on Friday.
   
A journalist has been killed under the wheels of a truck at Kapasia in Gazipur district.
Manzur Hossain Milon, 52, was killed at about 10:15am on Friday near Kot Bajalia Bazar under Kapasia upazila.

Police and witnesses said Manzur Hossain Milon who was riding his motorcycle was crushed by a sand-laden truck near Kot Bajalia Bazar on Vakodia-Kapasia regional highway at about 10:15am. Milon died on the spot. Though the truck was seized, its driver managed to escape.

Kapasia Police Station OC AHM Lutfar Kabir said the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue in Gazipur. Though the killer truck was seized, its driver fled immediately after the accident. The truck driver and its owner would be brought under the law.

Manzur Hossain Milon was the son of late Abdus Sayeed Sheikh of village Pabu under Kapasia upazila. He was serving Gazipur City Press Club as its president.

Besides, he was the Gazipur correspondent of the Dainik Bhorer Darpan and the Weekly Gazipur Darpan.

Manzur Hossain Milon also worked at Boishakhi Television, Dainik Jugantor and Dainik Dinkal. He was the general secretary of Kapasia Press Club thrice.

In another incident, two young men were killed and at least eight others injured in a road accident at Konabari in Gazipur city on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Bismile area on the Gazipur-Tangail highway around 7:00am. The identities of the dead could not be known immediately.

Konabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Abul Kasem said 10 people were going to Kishoreganj's Nikli by a microbus in the morning. On the way, the microbus lost control and collided with a covered van standing on the side of the road in that area. Two passengers in the microbus died on the spot.

The injured eight persons were rescued and taken to different hospitals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National plan needed to bring dengue under control: Experts
Bandarban-Thanchi road communication restored
JnU student dies of dengue fever
Man detained with 2,400-piece of Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
72 new Covid-19 cases reported
BNP deadlier than dengue: Hasasn Mahamud
Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Ctg
Gazipur Press Club Prez Manzur, 2 others killed in road accidents


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft