Gazipur Press Club Prez Manzur, 2 others killed in road accidents





GAZIPUR, Aug 4: Three people including a local journalist died in separate road accidents in Gazipur on Friday.



A journalist has been killed under the wheels of a truck at Kapasia in Gazipur district.





Police and witnesses said Manzur Hossain Milon who was riding his motorcycle was crushed by a sand-laden truck near Kot Bajalia Bazar on Vakodia-Kapasia regional highway at about 10:15am. Milon died on the spot. Though the truck was seized, its driver managed to escape.



Kapasia Police Station OC AHM Lutfar Kabir said the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue in Gazipur. Though the killer truck was seized, its driver fled immediately after the accident. The truck driver and its owner would be brought under the law.



Manzur Hossain Milon was the son of late Abdus Sayeed Sheikh of village Pabu under Kapasia upazila. He was serving Gazipur City Press Club as its president.



Besides, he was the Gazipur correspondent of the Dainik Bhorer Darpan and the Weekly Gazipur Darpan.



Manzur Hossain Milon also worked at Boishakhi Television, Dainik Jugantor and Dainik Dinkal. He was the general secretary of Kapasia Press Club thrice.



In another incident, two young men were killed and at least eight others injured in a road accident at Konabari in Gazipur city on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Bismile area on the Gazipur-Tangail highway around 7:00am. The identities of the dead could not be known immediately.



Konabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Abul Kasem said 10 people were going to Kishoreganj's Nikli by a microbus in the morning. On the way, the microbus lost control and collided with a covered van standing on the side of the road in that area. Two passengers in the microbus died on the spot.



The injured eight persons were rescued and taken to different hospitals.



GAZIPUR, Aug 4: Three people including a local journalist died in separate road accidents in Gazipur on Friday.A journalist has been killed under the wheels of a truck at Kapasia in Gazipur district.Manzur Hossain Milon, 52, was killed at about 10:15am on Friday near Kot Bajalia Bazar under Kapasia upazila.Police and witnesses said Manzur Hossain Milon who was riding his motorcycle was crushed by a sand-laden truck near Kot Bajalia Bazar on Vakodia-Kapasia regional highway at about 10:15am. Milon died on the spot. Though the truck was seized, its driver managed to escape.Kapasia Police Station OC AHM Lutfar Kabir said the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue in Gazipur. Though the killer truck was seized, its driver fled immediately after the accident. The truck driver and its owner would be brought under the law.Manzur Hossain Milon was the son of late Abdus Sayeed Sheikh of village Pabu under Kapasia upazila. He was serving Gazipur City Press Club as its president.Besides, he was the Gazipur correspondent of the Dainik Bhorer Darpan and the Weekly Gazipur Darpan.Manzur Hossain Milon also worked at Boishakhi Television, Dainik Jugantor and Dainik Dinkal. He was the general secretary of Kapasia Press Club thrice.In another incident, two young men were killed and at least eight others injured in a road accident at Konabari in Gazipur city on Friday morning.The accident took place in Bismile area on the Gazipur-Tangail highway around 7:00am. The identities of the dead could not be known immediately.Konabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Abul Kasem said 10 people were going to Kishoreganj's Nikli by a microbus in the morning. On the way, the microbus lost control and collided with a covered van standing on the side of the road in that area. Two passengers in the microbus died on the spot.The injured eight persons were rescued and taken to different hospitals.