Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:45 PM
Two bodies recovered from Shahbagh, Paltan

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent


Police recovered the bodies of two persons from Shahbagh and Paltan area in the city on Friday morning.  

Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Faruque Hossain rescued an unidentified man from the road in front of the new building of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 10:50am and took him to the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on duty doctor declared him dead.  
On the other hand, Sub-Inspector of Paltan Police Station Manjurul Islam found a body at the footpath in front of Baitul Khair Building in Purana Paltan around 8:30am on the same day.

He was brought to the emergency department of DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Roy, son of Arun Roy of Homna Police Station area of Cumilla district. The bodies have been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.


