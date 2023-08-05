Video
Strict law to curbtobacco usage

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of tobacco use in the world. Both smoking and smokeless tobacco use are common practices among different segments of the population, including adults, youth, and even children. The devastating consequences of tobacco consumption have been well-documented, and it is high time that we take decisive action to safeguard the health and well-being of our society.

Tobacco use has consistently been linked to a myriad of serious health issues, including cancer, heart disease, respiratory problems, and numerous other life-threatening conditions. It not only poses a significant burden on our healthcare system but also results in an immeasurable loss of lives, tearing families apart and causing immeasurable grief.

It is time for our nation to take a bold stance against the tobacco epidemic, for the sake of our health, prosperity, and future generations. Let us work together to create a tobacco-free world, where the health and well-being of our people take precedence over the profits of the tobacco industry.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



