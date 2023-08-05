A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh







According to a news report published in this daily, at the first meeting on Smart Bangladesh Task Force, PM outlined the crucial need to nurture skilled and tech-savvy manpower, thus pave the way for a digital revolution which would empower nation's citizens and drive progress.



However, in the 21st century, digital devices have emerged as powerful gateways to endless possibilities. PM rightly emphasized the importance of developing suitable skilled manpower. As the world becomes increasingly digitized while guided by artificial intelligence, a country's ability to adapt and thrive hugely depends on its people's digital literacy and expertise. In addition, PM's call to develop the new generation with a strong emphasis on technology and education is a well-timed call.

By integrating technology into the educational system and equipping students with digital literacy skills, the future workforce will be better prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



In order to turn the vision of Smart Bangladesh into a reality, every citizen must be ready to embrace digital devices and artificial intelligence confidently.



The point, however, it requires comprehensive planning and systematic initiatives to ensure that technology is easily accessible and usable by all, leaving no one behind. The government must work closely with the private sector, academia, and civil society to create an environment where technology can be harnessed for the betterment of all.



Another pre-condition to this journey is to focus on developing skills by fostering an ecosystem that encourages creativity, critical thinking and innovation. Skill-based learning must be integrated into the education system, and continuous training programmes should be made available to the workforce to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. This is how Bangladesh can unlock the true potential of its people.



A core tenet of Smart Bangladesh is to eradicate poverty while ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens. Technology can be a powerful tool to uplift communities and bridge socio-economic disparities. By embracing innovation, the government can create inclusive opportunities that benefit every citizen and promote sustainable development.



Through careful planning, skill development, and a commitment to empower every individual, Bangladesh can be a torchbearer into a technologically advanced era. By equipping its people with the necessary skills and knowledge, the nation will be better positioned to embrace the digital age, improve the quality of life, and propel the country towards a prosperous and innovative future.



Together, let us rise to the challenge and shape the destiny of a Smart Bangladesh for generations to come.

