Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

In a visionary move towards the future, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set forth a futuristic roadmap for transforming Bangladesh into a Smart Nation by 2041.

According to a news report published in this daily, at the first meeting on Smart Bangladesh Task Force, PM outlined the crucial need to nurture skilled and tech-savvy manpower, thus pave the way for a digital revolution which would empower nation's citizens and drive progress.

However, in the 21st century, digital devices have emerged as powerful gateways to endless possibilities. PM rightly emphasized the importance of developing suitable skilled manpower. As the world becomes increasingly digitized while guided by artificial intelligence, a country's ability to adapt and thrive hugely depends on its people's digital literacy and expertise. In addition, PM's call to develop the new generation with a strong emphasis on technology and education is a well-timed call.

By integrating technology into the educational system and equipping students with digital literacy skills, the future workforce will be better prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

In order to turn the vision of Smart Bangladesh into a reality, every citizen must be ready to embrace digital devices and artificial intelligence confidently.

The point, however, it requires comprehensive planning and systematic initiatives to ensure that technology is easily accessible and usable by all, leaving no one behind. The government must work closely with the private sector, academia, and civil society to create an environment where technology can be harnessed for the betterment of all.

Another pre-condition to this journey is to focus on developing skills by fostering an ecosystem that encourages creativity, critical thinking and innovation. Skill-based learning must be integrated into the education system, and continuous training programmes should be made available to the workforce to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. This is how Bangladesh can unlock the true potential of its people.

A core tenet of Smart Bangladesh is to eradicate poverty while ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens. Technology can be a powerful tool to uplift communities and bridge socio-economic disparities. By embracing innovation, the government can create inclusive opportunities that benefit every citizen and promote sustainable development.

Through careful planning, skill development, and a commitment to empower every individual, Bangladesh can be a torchbearer into a technologically advanced era. By equipping its people with the necessary skills and knowledge, the nation will be better positioned to embrace the digital age, improve the quality of life, and propel the country towards a prosperous and innovative future.

Together, let us rise to the challenge and shape the destiny of a Smart Bangladesh for generations to come.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strict law to curbtobacco usage
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Make ban on sales of loose edible oil effective
Create mass awareness on dengue  
We need to find new markets for RMG exports
Lack of clarity in ads
How big loan defaulters go scot-free
Effects of overuse of smartphones


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft