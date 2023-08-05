

Uncovering modern slavery in Bangladesh



Juneteenth- the word is a portmanteau of "June" and "nineteenth", which is celebrated on the anniversary of June 19, 1865, commemorating the end of slavery. But still 50 million people are trapped to be victims of modern slavery, according to the Australian Walk Free Foundation's flagship report, the Global Slavery Index (GSI) 2023. The report includes 22 million people who are coerced into marriage and 28 million people who are forced to work.



Modern slavery is the very converse of social justice and sustainable development. The international community has pledged to eliminate modern slavery among minors by 2025 and globally by 2030 (Target 8.7) through the establishment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report notes that there are an estimated 15 million individuals living in modern slavery in the six South Asian nations of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This indicates that these six South Asian nations are home to roughly 30% of all modern slavery. The two South Asian nations with the highest rates of modern slavery per 1,000 people are Afghanistan (13) and Pakistan (10.6), but Nepal's status is better (3.3) compared to India (8), Bangladesh(7.1), and Sri Lanka (6.5).



According to the GSI 2023, 1.2 million individuals in Bangladesh were estimated to be living in modern slavery, which represents a frequency of 7.1 people per 1,000 people in the nation. Bangladesh ranks 56th out of 160 nations in the world and is one of the nations with the highest frequency of modern slavery in Asia and the Pacific (9 out of 27). Bangladesh ranks in the top 10 nations worldwide in terms of the estimated total number of persons who are subject to modern slavery.



North Korea (104.6), Eritrea (90.3), and Mauritania (32.0) have the highest prevalence of modern slavery whereas Switzerland (0.5), Norway (0.5), and Germany (0.6) have the lowest prevalence.



According to the Department of International Development (DFID), modern slavery is an all-encompassing term that describes exploitation conditions that a person is unable to refuse or escape due to violence, threats, coercion, misinformation, or other abuses of power. Modern slavery includes a variety of behaviors, including forced labor, forced marriage, debt bondage, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, forced or servile marriage, and the purchase and exploitation of children.



Forced labor has reportedly been used in Bangladesh in the manufacture of aluminum, bricks, tea, clothing, seafood processing, shipbreaking, and garments factories. Drug production and distribution, forced begging, forced labor in brick kilns, domestic labor, and fish drying all involve the exploitation of children.



Rohingya women and girls are especially vulnerable to being trafficked out of refugee camps into domestic and fish processing jobs, frequently under the pretense of employment in garment factories. In both legal and illicit sex shops, hotels, and residences across Bangladesh, women and girls are exploited, seduced by false promises of labor, and imprisoned by false debts.



Child marriage and trafficking for sexual exploitation are frequently related. From Cox's Bazar to Malaysia, Rohingya women are transported for forced marriages. Tea workers endure little pay, long hours, unhygienic living conditions, and the threat of punishment. As a result of enduring poverty, racism, and social inequality, the exploitation of tea estates frequently lasts for several generations.



There are numerous ways in which modern slavery and climate change interact. The effects of climate change are most severe for those who are already vulnerable, including women, children, indigenous people, and members of marginalized groups. Its effects could encourage migration and amplify factors contributing to displacement like job loss, food hardship, and a lack of access to water and other natural resources. The environmental degradation of sectors with significant impacts on climate change is also linked to modern slavery.



Not everyone is affected equally by the effects of climate change, notably on migration choices and increased risks of modern slavery.When it comes to the immediate effects of weather events caused by climate change as well as continuous dangers linked with migration and vulnerability to severe exploitation, they have a considerably greater impact on people who already have limited access to resources, representation, and involvement in society. As local networks and resources are destroyed because of the negative effects of climate change and immobility, vulnerability to modern slavery may also increase.



According to Walk Free, modern slavery is hidden in plain sight. Bangladesh confirms its commitment to ending modern slavery by becoming the 57th nation in the world to sign the ILO Protocol on Forced Labor. Bangladesh's legal system is comparatively effective in preventing contemporary slavery. The government accepted the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labor Convention, 1930 in early 2022, and it acceded to the UN Trafficking in Persons Protocol of 2000 in 2019.



By international norms, Bangladesh has also made most modern slavery offenses, including human trafficking, illegal under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act (PSHTA) of 2012. However, there is still a dearth of adequate comprehension and appropriate execution. To lessen the likelihood of modern slavery in Bangladesh, policymakers must play a significant role. People-centered, rights-centered, and integrated responses are required.



The writer is an economist based at the University of Chittagong



