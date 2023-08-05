

Artificiality in the era of AI



Obviously, the fourth industrial revolution has opened up a new chapter in human development. It is changing life and livelihoods significantly with the advent of innovative technologies. Nowadays, the use of artificial intelligence technology as the substitute of human intelligence is chasing many with fear that it will soon replace most jobs and leave many people unemployed. Conversely, some other are welcoming artificial intelligence and considering it one of the greatest blessings of the digital age.



In Bangladesh in most recent time Dhaka-based private TV network Channel 24 has used artificial intelligence for news presentation. It was the country's first robot news presenter who was named as Aparajita. The news presented by the robot Aparajita continued for four minutes. Her presence on air as a news anchor was on a trial. But it is no denial that this episode bears an evidence that the ground for artificial intelligence is widening in the country.

Not only in Bangladesh, in recent years it is noticed that different countries have started using artificial intelligence or robot news presenters for news bulletin on TV. On top of that we see the use of artificial intelligence at ware houses, restaurants, grocery stores and many more sectors.However, in Bangladesh it is heard from different quarters that artificial intelligence will replace human news anchors and they are likely to face the threat of losing their anchoring jobs amid the rise of artificial news anchors.



A flood of reactions is being posted on social media whether artificial intelligence will replace human anchoring jobs. But it is time to ponder over how far artificial intelligence has the ability to replace human intelligence? How can it be regarded as intelligence when human intelligence is the only basis to be run? On top of that many raise a question whether artificial intelligence exposes intelligence or mere artificiality.



Despite huge hue and cry with the use of artificial intelligence around the globe the outcomes of artificial intelligence are still confined in the early stages with limited capabilities. Though artificial intelligence can process and analyze large amounts of data, it is unable to match human intuition, empathy, and critical thinking skills. So, is there any scope of artificial intelligence to replace human intelligence without developing cognitive abilities that are inherent in every human? Asartificial intelligence is devoid of unique human abilities, it is not capable of dealing with unstructured data as well as making decision in complex situations.



Dr. Yossi Sheffi, a renowned writer and professor of the department of MIT engineering has stated in his book The Magic Conveyor Belt about artificial intelligence and the future of work. He has claimed that uncertainty due to the emergence of artificial intelligence is freaking people out but the fear is unjustified in all cases. According to him, the advent of new technology always causes worries but is there any reason to be worried? Rather we always see scopes for more jobs. He picked up an instance from the past in order to clarify the present situation. He said, in the early 1900s Ford created the first moving assembly line which was supposed to make many workless but conversely, millions of jobs were created surrounding the introduction of the moving assembly.



The artificiality of artificial intelligence deepens when we see the advent of ChatGPT. It is a Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer which was launched on November 30, 2022 by OpenAI, a research and deployment company. ChatGPT is a language model designed to hold a conversation with the end user. Since its launching ChatGPT has been the most discussed issue in the arena of education and knowledge although educationists and experts have showed much concerns about the misuse of it.



Obviously, there will be people on both sides when there is a new technology launching for humans.But the question is;do we have enough reasons to be worried even thoughChatGPT is supposed to reigning over human intelligence? Do we have any ground to prove ChatGPT as the substitute to the inherent human creativity?In many cases it is nothing but an illusion when we disregard human creativity or find alternatives to it.



However, academic arena is greatly influenced with the advent of ChatGPT. There finds an excitement among the teaching and learning staffs as they find ChatGPT an alternativeto human labor that is required to produce creative phenomena. Recently, one of my colleagues told me that he needed to submit his research proposal urgently. So, he took help from ChatGPT but the text produced by machine was not as expected as he had thought earlier. Things have already been obvious that ChatGPT can never be a threat to the content writers and human intelligence, rather the use of ChatGTPthoughtlessly declines the creativity of the individuals.



So, there is no reason to be over excited with ChatGPT as it may do harms more than good. It is worrying when we discover that despite generating text or writing contents ChatGPT lacks the ability to understand the meaning and context what they are producing. It creates more risk to expose misleading data and information. In recent times studies have revealed that the use of excessive technology weakens the cognitive facultyof teaching and learning staffs.



It is important to note that enhancing creativity using human intelligence is a big thing while ChatGPT is a big nothing. Does a content writer or a researcher find any alternative to doing these three things-- experience, observation, and imagination? Certainly, it can not be. However, the machine is completely a big zero as it isdevoid of unique human abilities.



Professor Martie Cook who teaches screenwriting at Emerson College in Boston thinks that a computer machine is incapable of pulling off emotion which is a huge part of storytelling. Mr. Cook also has a longtime experience on producing films and writing contents at the Hollywood. He states that artificial intelligence can neither create ideas nor write smart jokes and dialogue, even in a million of years it will not do.



On top of that, things go more frustrating when we see the involvement of teaching and learning staffs in plagiarism and different unethical conducts in the arena of education. The use of ChatGPT is accelerating unethical academic activities which are a great threat to integrity and accountability in the field of education. So, in no way artificial intelligence cannot replace the role of teachers and instructors. Human intelligence will reign over the artificiality in the era of artificial intelligence. But one thing is very obvious that there should be no compromise to enhancing new skills and diving into new advances if you want to cope with in the era of artificial intelligence.



The writer teaches at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS



