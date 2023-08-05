

Embrace entrepreneurship in Bangladesh’s economic transformation



Entrepreneurs epitomize the spirit of innovation, birthing novel ideas and products. Fearless risk-takers, they constantly seek growth opportunities amidst the familiar. While many individuals may excel as diligent workers, not everyone possesses the qualities needed to thrive as successful entrepreneurs. However, with proper training, those displaying entrepreneurial traits can be honed into skilled visionaries. A progressive mindset, the ability to embrace risks, and a sound understanding of modern technology and marketing are indispensable for entrepreneurs.



Throughout history, no country has achieved rapid development without nurturing entrepreneurship. It is not a spontaneous occurrence but an outcome of systematic training and support. In Bangladesh, with its dense population, transforming people into assets requires fostering entrepreneurship.

The demographic dividend is a pivotal phase in economic development, arising when a substantial portion of a nation's population, aged 15 to 60 years, is capable of contributing to the workforce. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, believed to occur once every thousand years, has the potential to elevate countries to the pinnacle of economic prosperity. To harness this dividend successfully, we must skilfully educate and train our workforce. Failure to do so may render our population a liability rather than an asset. Recognizing this, the current government has diligently worked to enhance skills and education to capitalize on the demographic dividend.



Entrepreneurs come in two forms: those with grand initiatives from the outset and those who start small and grow gradually. Bangladesh has planned initiatives to empower small entrepreneurs. To bolster small and medium enterprises, the establishment of the SME Foundation has been instrumental. Recognizing the significance of cottage and micro enterprises, these sectors were included in the SME category, now known as CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). As a result, those engaged in cottage and micro-industries now enjoy the benefits of institutional finance, fostering growth and innovation in these sectors.



Bangladesh's focus on nurturing skilled entrepreneurs is vital for effectively utilizing the demographic dividend. Entrepreneurship is the key to transforming our population into an invaluable asset, driving economic growth and progress. Providing suitable training and support to potential entrepreneurs will unlock their innovative potential and accelerate our nation's prosperity. Determination, a global economic understanding, courage to take risks, resilience in the face of challenges, and a creative mindset are essential traits for becoming a successful entrepreneur.



The current government must capitalize on all legal opportunities and facilities available for entrepreneurial development, further propelling the country on the path of progress. Those responsible for realizing Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's clear vision for economic development must zealously implement it. Despite global crises, Bangladesh's unwavering progress in development speaks volumes of its resilience and potential.



As we advance to the list of developing countries, the international market will demand heightened entrepreneurial development to remain competitive. Strengthening our industries requires a skilled and trained workforce. Prioritizing the empowerment of our cottage and handicraft industries in the international market is crucial. Through entrepreneurial development, we can fortify our industry and pave the way for domestic alternatives to imports. Let us embrace entrepreneurship as a catalyst for a prosperous and vibrant Bangladesh.



The writer is a Student, Department of Statistics, Dhaka College



