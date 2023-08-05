Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Embrace entrepreneurship in Bangladesh’s economic transformation

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Robiul Chokder

Embrace entrepreneurship in Bangladesh’s economic transformation

Embrace entrepreneurship in Bangladesh’s economic transformation

Bangladesh's remarkable journey to becoming a lower-middle-income country and its inclusion in the list of developing nations are testaments to its progress. However, the road ahead demands rapid economic development and stability. By 2026, Bangladesh aims to graduate to the esteemed list of fully developed countries. While this transition is cause for celebration, it also signals the end of special privileges enjoyed as a least developed country, bringing forth the challenge of intense international competition. Hence, securing our position demands proactive preparation, and one crucial aspect is the development of entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs epitomize the spirit of innovation, birthing novel ideas and products. Fearless risk-takers, they constantly seek growth opportunities amidst the familiar. While many individuals may excel as diligent workers, not everyone possesses the qualities needed to thrive as successful entrepreneurs. However, with proper training, those displaying entrepreneurial traits can be honed into skilled visionaries. A progressive mindset, the ability to embrace risks, and a sound understanding of modern technology and marketing are indispensable for entrepreneurs.

Throughout history, no country has achieved rapid development without nurturing entrepreneurship. It is not a spontaneous occurrence but an outcome of systematic training and support. In Bangladesh, with its dense population, transforming people into assets requires fostering entrepreneurship.

The demographic dividend is a pivotal phase in economic development, arising when a substantial portion of a nation's population, aged 15 to 60 years, is capable of contributing to the workforce. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, believed to occur once every thousand years, has the potential to elevate countries to the pinnacle of economic prosperity. To harness this dividend successfully, we must skilfully educate and train our workforce. Failure to do so may render our population a liability rather than an asset. Recognizing this, the current government has diligently worked to enhance skills and education to capitalize on the demographic dividend.

Entrepreneurs come in two forms: those with grand initiatives from the outset and those who start small and grow gradually. Bangladesh has planned initiatives to empower small entrepreneurs. To bolster small and medium enterprises, the establishment of the SME Foundation has been instrumental. Recognizing the significance of cottage and micro enterprises, these sectors were included in the SME category, now known as CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). As a result, those engaged in cottage and micro-industries now enjoy the benefits of institutional finance, fostering growth and innovation in these sectors.

Bangladesh's focus on nurturing skilled entrepreneurs is vital for effectively utilizing the demographic dividend. Entrepreneurship is the key to transforming our population into an invaluable asset, driving economic growth and progress. Providing suitable training and support to potential entrepreneurs will unlock their innovative potential and accelerate our nation's prosperity. Determination, a global economic understanding, courage to take risks, resilience in the face of challenges, and a creative mindset are essential traits for becoming a successful entrepreneur.

The current government must capitalize on all legal opportunities and facilities available for entrepreneurial development, further propelling the country on the path of progress. Those responsible for realizing Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's clear vision for economic development must zealously implement it. Despite global crises, Bangladesh's unwavering progress in development speaks volumes of its resilience and potential.

As we advance to the list of developing countries, the international market will demand heightened entrepreneurial development to remain competitive. Strengthening our industries requires a skilled and trained workforce. Prioritizing the empowerment of our cottage and handicraft industries in the international market is crucial. Through entrepreneurial development, we can fortify our industry and pave the way for domestic alternatives to imports. Let us embrace entrepreneurship as a catalyst for a prosperous and vibrant Bangladesh.

The writer is a Student, Department of Statistics, Dhaka College


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uncovering modern slavery in Bangladesh
Artificiality in the era of AI
Embrace entrepreneurship in Bangladesh’s economic transformation
Manipur navigating ethnic struggles and the drug trafficking puzzle
Hidden potentials of Plasma donation in Bangladesh
A double whammy of heat waves and load shedding  
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
How unplanned urbanisation leads to many diseases


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft