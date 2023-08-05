

Manipur navigating ethnic struggles and the drug trafficking puzzle



However, amidst its beauty, Manipur has been grappling with significant challenges, particularly concerning ethnic conflicts. Many observers have characterized the situation as a state of civil unrest, resembling a quasi-civil war. The predominant Meitei community and the minority Kuki community are the two primary groups engaged in territorial disputes and power struggles. Efforts to address these issues are ongoing, as various stakeholders work towards fostering peace and stability in the region. It remains imperative for the government and relevant authorities to find lasting solutions to foster harmony among the diverse communities in Manipur. By promoting inclusive dialogue and understanding, the state can progress toward a more unified and prosperous future.



The outbreak of violence in Manipur stemmed from the Kuki-Zo community's rejection of the Meitei demands reserved quotas in public jobs and college admissions, which were proposed as a form of affirmative action. Additionally, longstanding suspicions arose regarding the Meitei community's access to property that was traditionally allocated for specific ethnic groups, including the Kuki-Zo. Furthermore, to stabilize the conditions, the state government of Manipur took action in response to the presence of illegal immigrants from Myanmar residing in the ethnically sensitive region. The government began collecting biometric data from these individuals to address the issue. Ethnic confrontations in Manipur have, in some instances, been linked to the perceived involvement of such illegal immigrants from Myanmar. The situation has been complicated by the fact that people from Myanmar and certain Kuki ethnicities share facial resemblances, making it challenging for the government to accurately identify and determine the origins of those who enter the region.

Amidst the multifaceted challenges faced by Manipur, it becomes imperative for all stakeholders, including the government, community leaders, and civil society, to prioritize constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts. Only through a shared commitment to understanding, harmony, and respect for the rights of every community can viable solutions be achieved.



Addressing the sensitive issues of affirmative action, property allocation, and immigration necessitates adopting a balanced and inclusive approach. While recognizing the significance of affirmative action in promoting social equity and inclusivity, it is equally essential to take into account the concerns of various ethnic groups, including the Kuki-Zo community, to ensure a fair and transparent process.



In matters concerning property allocation, striking a harmonious balance between the rights and interests of different ethnic groups is paramount. A comprehensive and inclusive property policy can help foster a sense of ownership and belonging among all communities, thereby contributing to social cohesion and stability. To address the challenges related to immigration and illegal immigrants, it is crucial for the government to implement a well-thought-out strategy. This strategy should involve the use of advanced biometric data collection methods and collaborative efforts with international partners, including Myanmar, to address the issue effectively while respecting human rights.



Sustainable peace and social cohesion in Manipur can only be achieved through genuine efforts to understand and appreciate the unique identities and histories of each community. By promoting a culture of inclusivity, empathy, and open dialogue, the state can pave the way toward a more united and prosperous future for all its residents. Together, by upholding the principles of cooperation and respect, Manipur can overcome its challenges and emerge as a model of peaceful coexistence and progress in the region.



On the other hand, the Meitei tribes were initially responsible for most of the violence against Kuki villages and communities. As the fighting raged on, towns were burned down, and more than 250 churches belonging to the Christian Kuki community were destroyed. The current situation, in which the state is in a state of civil conflict, will provide an opportunity for insurgent organizations to strengthen themselves. It will provide them with political incentives and a popular support base based on their ethnic background. It will aid them in asserting their legitimacy, particularly when the state has failed to defend its population. Also, with the growing pain among the populace, as many people have been uprooted and lost loved ones as a result of the continuous violence, they are being given the opportunity to increase their recruitment. This will exacerbate the already precarious situation, with worries of a full-fledged military confrontation culminating in greater carnage and human suffering.



Over a dozen people have been reported murdered, hundreds injured, and over 9,000 people from the Kuki and Meitei communities, among others, have been displaced. According to defence sources, around 9,000 people were evacuated and housed from violent areas. Buildings, residences, and other personal belongings, including automobiles, have all been destroyed. There is yet to be an official confirmation of the number of fatalities.



Furthermore, drug trafficking is not a new phenomenon in the state; nonetheless, the enormous surge in poppy production sends a warning signal to the northeast regions (NER) and the rest of India. The surge in illegal poppy farming has posed a threat to Manipur's already conflict-ridden society. It further establishes the state as a potential hub for drug manufacture, rather than just a stop along the trafficking route. In the war against narcotics, the government has taken a variety of tactics, many of which are coercive in nature.



The issue of drug trafficking in Manipur has escalated beyond a local problem and has transformed into a transnational enterprise involving drug mafias from various countries, including China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nepal.



To effectively address this critical issue, international cooperation and collaboration are essential. Governments of the affected countries must join forces to combat drug trafficking and dismantle the transnational criminal networks involved. This requires a comprehensive approach, involving intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement efforts, and targeted interventions to disrupt drug supply chains.

The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



