Hidden potentials of Plasma donation in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Prof Dr Kazi Nawshad Hossain

In the world of medical advancements, plasma donation stands out as a critical process that has the potential to save countless lives and improve the health of individuals suffering from various conditions. With the ability to produce Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), plasma donation has become a lifeline for patients with Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS), primary immunodeficiency, CIDP, and other rare diseases.

In the context of Bangladesh, where healthcare resources can sometimes be limited, the act of plasma donation takes on even greater significance. One of the primary reasons for the lack of plasma donation statistics in Bangladesh is a general lack of awareness about the practice. Many people in the country might not be familiar with the concept of plasma donation, its significance, or how it differs from regular blood donation. As a result, fewer individuals are encouraged to become plasma donors, leading to limited data on donor numbers and donations.

Accurate and transparent statistics play a pivotal role in healthcare planning, policy formulation, and resource allocation. Without comprehensive data on plasma donation, it becomes challenging for healthcare authorities to assess the country's plasma supply, identify potential shortages, or develop strategies to address the needs of patients requiring IVIG and other plasma-derived therapies.

Plasma donation differs significantly from whole blood donation. While whole blood donation collects all components of blood and can only be done at four-month intervals, plasma donation employs plasmapheresis, separating plasma from the rest of the blood components. This process allows donors to contribute more frequently, as the white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets are returned to the donor during plasmapheresis. While plasma donations can be made twice in a week in certain countries, in our region, it typically requires a 15-day interval.

Plasma donation is a generous act accessible to individuals who meet specific eligibility criteria. Donors must be at least 18 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and pass all other required screenings, including physical exams and infection checks. Identification, such as a National Identity Card (NID), is mandatory to ensure the safety of both donors and recipients.

Plasmapheresis is a safe and sterile process that separates plasma from blood. By donating plasma, individuals contribute to the production of IVIG, which is derived from the plasma of thousands of healthy donors. This life-saving therapy plays a vital role in treating PANS patients, those with primary immunodeficiency, CIDP, and various rare diseases. The production of IVIG involves a series of steps to ensure its safety, including donor screening, viral removal, and virus inactivation, making the entire process secure and reliable.

Plasma donation is not a one-time affair. Regular donation is essential to maintain a steady supply of plasma for producing IVIG. Donors need to return for a second donation within a specific timeframe, allowing the safe pooling and fractionation of plasma. This repetition guarantees a continuous stream of plasma that can help numerous patients in need.

Safety is paramount in plasma donation. Donors undergo pre-donation screenings and physical examinations to ensure they are eligible to donate. During the plasmapheresis process, the collection supplies are sterile and single-use only. This thoroughness guarantees the well-being of both donors and recipients. Plasma donation is known for its minimal or no side effects, making it a comfortable process for those involved.

For regular plasma donors, a few simple measures can enhance their experience and the effectiveness of their donations. Staying hydrated with water or sports drinks before donation aids in smooth procedures and quicker recovery. Avoiding caffeinated beverages and foods high in saturated fats and cholesterol before donation improves the efficiency of plasma separation. Additionally, getting a good night's rest and refraining from tobacco products can further contribute to a successful donation experience.

Plasma donation is a selfless act that carries immense significance in the medical world. By contributing their plasma regularly, donors have the power to improve and save the lives of countless patients battling PANS, primary immunodeficiency, CIDP, and rare diseases. With proper screening, safety measures, and a simple donation process, anyone can become a plasma donor and be a part of this life-saving mission. Let us join hands in this noble cause and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

While the potential of plasma donation in Bangladesh is immense, there are challenges that need to be addressed. Awareness about plasma donation needs to be increased, as many people may not fully understand the impact of their contribution. Additionally, there is a need for more plasma collection centres equipped with the necessary plasmapheresis equipment to facilitate donations efficiently. The government and healthcare authorities should collaborate with NGOs and international organizations to establish and promote plasma donation centres throughout the country.

The writer is Consultant, Transfusion Medicine, Sinovac Biotech (Bangladesh) Ltd.


