110 detained on different charges in 12 districts







NARSINGDI: Police arrested 11 people while they were preparing for robbery and four others along with 58 kg of marijuana in separate drives in the district.



Superintend of Police (SP) in Narsingdi Md Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press conference at his office on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, several teams of Detective Branch (DB) of Police conducted drives in Sadar, Shibpur and Palash upazilas and arrested them. At that time, 58 kg of marijuana, domestic weapons, a truck and a private car were seized from their possession.

Legal action was taken against the arrested, the SP added.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested eight persons with three stolen cars from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Shah Alam, Muhibur Rahman Situ, Tofail Miah, Abdul Alim, Mohiuddin, Jasim Miah, Abul Hossain and Koish Miah, residents of Gujarai Village under Sadar Upazila.

Moulvibazar SP Manjur Rahman confirmed the news in a press briefing at his office on Tuesday afternoon.

He said a private car of Advocate Jasim Uddin Ahmed, a resident of Magura area under Kulaura Upazila, was stolen from his house on July 10. He lodged complaint with Kulaura Police Station (PS). Following this, police started an operation to recover the stolen car. At one stage of the operation, the car thief Shah Alam of Moulvibazar Sadar was arrested on Tuesday morning. Based on his information, the stolen car was recovered.

Earlier, police recovered two more stolen private cars on July 17 and 28 during the operation. Later on, police arrested the others involved in the car theft, the SP added.



BARISHAL: A Rohingya youth was arrested while he was trying to make passport at Barishal Divisional Passport Office by a fake national identity card on Tuesday. Police also arrested two Bangladeshis on charge of helping him.

Arrested Rohingya youth is Md Ismail, 20, son of Ilyas, from Balukhali area under Ukhiya PS in Cox's Bazar.

He made a Bangladeshi national identity card using the address of Kasba area of Shyamerhat under Barishal's Mehendiganj Upazila. In the national identity card, Ismail mentioned his name as Md Rafi and his father's name as Sader Ali Bepari.

The two arrested on charges of aiding him are Shahidul Islam, 37, of Charsonapur area under Kazirhat PS of Barishal, and Hossain, 26, hails from Mirzaganj Upazila in Patuakhali.

Barishal Airport PS Officer-in-Charge Helal Uddin confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

Barishal Divisional Passport and Visa Office Deputy Director Abu Noman Zakir Hossain said, "Arrested Ismail came to get a passport with a fake Bangladeshi national identity card. He was questioned after being suspected. Later on, Ismail confessed that he is a citizen of Myanmar."

The arrested thee have been handed over to police, the official added.

Barishal Airport PS OC Helal Uddin said legal action is under process in this connection.



KUSHTIA: Police detained nine leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organizations from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The law enforcers also recovered six crude bombs during that time.

Police said the activists were arrested as they were holding a secret meeting at Rifayetpur Sarker Park in the upazila in the morning for allegedly committing sabotage activities.

The detainees are Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal Convener Rashedul Haq Shamim, Upazila Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal former general secretary Hazi Abid Hasan Monty Sarker, Rifayetpur Union BNP President Mokkel Ali, BNP leader Hanjalal Ali Joadder, Aria Union Juba Dal Convener Injal Hosen, District Krishak Dal member and Philipnagar Union Juba Dal Joint Convener Badrul Zaman Rajon, Philipnagar Union Swechchhasebak Dal Convener SM Rajon, BNP leader Jamirul Islam alias Hosen Member and Ashraful Islam.

Daulatpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Rakibul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive and arrested the BNP men. He said the BNP activists gathered in the park with the crude bombs and lethal weapons to create sabotage activities in the town. During the drive around 30 to 40 people able to flee the scene.

A case has been filed under the Explosives Act against the arrestees.



CHATTOGRAM: A total of 22 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a woman, who is convicted in a murder case of a lawyer, from the city recently.

The arrested is Rashed Begum, 40, wife of the deceased Umar Farooque, a resident of Chawkbazar area in the city.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Md Nurul Absar said Chattogram 3rd Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Judge Jasim Uddin sentenced the woman and her cohort Humayun Rashid to death and four others to life-term of imprisonment for killing a lawyer in the city on 2017. At that time, the court also fined the convicted Tk 20,000, in default, they will have to suffer more two months in jail.

Since the case was filed, Rashed and her two cohorts went hiding from the area.

Later on, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baklia Sayed Shah Lane and arrested the convict, the RAB official added.

According to the case statement, police recovered the body of lawyer Umar Farooque Bappy from his residence at Chakbazar in the city on November 25, 2017.

The deceased's father Ali Ahmed lodged a case with Chawkbazar PS accusing several people in this regard.

On April 4, 2018, the investigating officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet to the court against them.

After examining reports and evidences, the court find them guilty and handed down the verdict.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and police in the city.

Police have detained 21 workers of the party in this connection.

Locals said supporters of Jamaat brought out a sudden procession from Agrabadh area after performing Juma prayers. Police barred them at that time from brought out the procession and chased the latter which led to a clash.

Supporters of Jamaat-Shibir threw brickbats at police in counter chase. Several cars were vandalised during the clash and several people, including police members were injured.

Chattogram City West Zone Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin said a group of Jamaat-Shibir activists gathered in front of Akhtaruzzaman Shopping Complex with a banner and brought out a sudden procession.

"Later on, they vandalised a police van and tried to flee. But police chased and detained 21 of them," the officer said.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the deputy commissioner added.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami sought permission from Chattogram Metropolitan Police to hold a rally in the port city's Laldighi ground on July 22.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 41 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Police arrested an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami from a procession in Kaliaganj of Tanore Upazila of the district.

The arrestee is Abdur Rakib, 28, son of Gias Uddin is from Lalpur Village in Talanda Union of Tanore Upazila.

According to police sources, leaders and activists of Jamaat brought a procession which was heading toward the Kaliaganj in Tanore Municipality of the district.

At that time, leaders and activists of the local unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) including Tanore Upazila BCL General Secretary Ramil Hasan Sui and Tanore municipality BCL President Monirujjaman obstructed the procession, which triggered a clash between two groups.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and arrested one Jamaat activist.

Tanore PS OC said police interrogated the detained Jamaat leader in office.

Police have taken legal measures against the arrestee made during the confrontation and further investigations will be conducted, added the official.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, one was arrested with drugs and the remaining three were detained on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in recent drives, arrested 18 people from the city on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, four were arrested with drugs and the remaining five on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



SYLHET: Members of RAB arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case in Mymensingh, after 21 years of his crime.

The convict is Md Fazlu, 45, son of late Iman Ali of Madhyam Kalbizail Banshtala Village of Fulpur Upazila in Mymensingh. He was arrested from the Jalalabad PS area in Sylhet City.

He was, later, handed over to police.

On October 13, 2002, rice mill worker Zahida Khatun was returning home after work. The convict took her to a Sultan's house next to the mill.

Then Fazlu stabbed his wife Zahida Khatun. She died on October 17 while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The deceased's mother Jamila Khatun filed a case with Fulpur PS the next day. Later on, a court sentenced Fazlu to life-term of imprisonment.



NATORE: Members of RAB arrested a fugitive death-row convict of war crimes from the district recently.

The fugitive is Fossiar Rahman, 65, son of late Manchur Ali of Chhota Khudra area of Bagharpara Upazila in Jashore.

Captain of RAB-5 Lt Col Riaz Shahriar said on information, RAB members arrested Fossiar from Panghata area of Natore District recently.

During the Liberation War in 1971 he was involved in various crimes against humanity including kidnapping, torture and killing of six people.

On June 25, 2023 four people of Jashore including Fossiar, sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity.



DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive war crime suspect from Dhobaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 issued a warrant against Mohram Ali in 2018 for his suspected involvement in crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

He is accused of being involved in the killing, raping, and torturing of 45 people, burning a house and looting.



JOYPURHAT: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged arms dealers along with a pistol and two rounds of ammunition from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested men are: Md Sujon Hossain, 35, and Joynal Abedin Liton, 32. Both of them are residents of Maddhyabasudebpur Station Para under Hakimpur Upazila in Dinajpur District.

Joypurhat DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Paschim Balighat area under Panchbibi Municipality in the evening, and arrested the duo along with the firearms.

A case was filed with Panchbibi Police Station against the duo in this regard, the DB Police OC added.



MUNSHIGANJ: Members of RAB arrested three people including the ameer of the new armed group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Louhajang Upazila in the district.

During the drive at a house in Louhajang Upazila, a team of RAB-10 arrested the trio, said commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing.

Local and foreign firearms, bomb-making equipment, extremist pamphlets and cash taka were also seized from their possession during the drive.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB detained four alleged members of a juvenile gang from Shibganj Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Md Faizur Rahman Nadim, 20, a resident of Gangarampur Village; Md Rony Ahmed, 19, and Md Mimtiaj, 19, of Parkalupur Village; and Md Shimul alias Raju, 24, of Shibganj Upazila in the district.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a special operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Barorashia Village in Shibganj Upazila and detained the trio along with sharp weapons and drugs.

