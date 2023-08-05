Video
Saturday, 5 August, 2023
Three murdered in Pabna, Cox’s Bazar, Lalmonirhat

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Cox's Bazar and Lalmonirhat, in three days.
PABNA: A man was stabbed to death over buying an old motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place in Chatiani Pashchim Para Village under Himayetpur Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Md Riko, 35, son of Md Faruk, a resident of the village.

According to police and local sources, Riko bought an old motorcycle from Bhola, accused in the incident, a resident of the same area, two months back. They had a dispute regarding the documents of the the motorcycle.

Following this, they were locked into an argument while handing over the documents of the motorcycle to Riko on Thursday night.

At one stage, accused Bhola stabbed Riko with a sharp knife and ran away.

Locals rescued Riko in critical condition and took to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was stabbed to death by his wife in Ukhiya Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.
The incident took place in Kutupalang Rohingya Camp No. 4 of the upazila at around 4 am.

The deceased was identified as Raja Palang, son of Abdur Rahman of the camp.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said Raja's wife stabbed him at their residence over a family dispute, which left the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's wife went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

LALMONIRHAT: A man was hacked to death by his rivals over a land dispute in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Taijuddin, 35, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of East Duhuli Village under Chalbala Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Taijuddin had been at loggerheads with one Karim Mia for a long time over the ownership of a piece of land. Following the dispute, Karim Mia along with his cohorts halted the deceased's way on Tuesday afternoon when he was going to Jorgach Bazaar to buy TCB goods and attacked him with lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Taijuddin was then rescued and taken to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's brother Riaz Uddin lodged a murder case with Kaliganj PS in this regard.

Kaliganj PS OC Imtiaz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal actions would be taken in this regard.


